QB Ethan Garbers talks newest Pac-12 offer
Ethan Garbers posted huge numbers in his junior season. And since the offseason started, the 2020 four-star quarterback has started to quickly land offers.The latest one for the Newport Beach (Cali...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news