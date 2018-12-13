QB Jayden Daniels takes his time, then picks Arizona State
CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team
MORE: Predictions for five top prospects from the West | Mid-Atlantic | Southeast | Midwest
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - He did not want to rush. He did not want to be on someone’s timeline.
Jayden Daniels worked through the recruiting process at his pace - slowly - and on Wednesday, the prolific four-star quarterback from San Bernardino Cajon committed to Arizona State over Utah, Cal and UCLA during a ceremony at his school.
“Everybody knows they came in late to the recruiting,” Daniels said. “They didn’t come in with ‘Hi, what’s up?’ with one person recruiting, they came in full-fledged, all-out, they showed that they actually wanted me and not that they didn’t just want to play against me.”
Rated as the third-best dual-style quarterback in the class behind Oklahoma pledge Spencer Rattler and Ohio State commit Dwan Mathis, Daniels was the only uncommitted player at his position in the top nine of the rankings.
He didn’t care.
Daniels, who threw for 4,515 yards with 60 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, was going to methodically look at all programs involved, not rush a decision and then have to rethink things later on. His approach worked out perfectly.
“I was just taking my time, it didn’t really make me nervous,” Daniels said. “I know the people that wanted me, that were showing me love. I know my abilities, just go in to compete and try to win the starting job.”
For a while, Daniels was enamored with Cal. Utah piqued his interest because of his relationship with offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Troy Taylor. UCLA became really interesting once coach Chip Kelly came to Westwood. It seemed like in the final weeks it was an ASU/Utah battle.
The Sun Devils had everything he was looking for. Coach Herm Edwards’ performance this season, plus his NFL background, was a huge bonus. His relationship with position coach Rob Likens blossomed. Certainly, quarterback Manny Wilkins’ success this year did not hurt. Plus, the starting job should be wide open next season, and Daniels is looking to compete.
“Coach Edwards is a man of his word,” Daniels said. “What he said is, ‘We want you.’ He said he’s a man of his word and that he wouldn’t tell me something different.”
Daniels is now the third quarterback in the Sun Devils’ recruiting class, alongside three-stars Joey Yellen and Ethan Long. Competition is something the standout dual-threat quarterback will embrace on the next level.
“No matter what, no matter where I play there is going to be competition,” Daniels said. “I just know ASU is the best spot for me.”