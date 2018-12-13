MORE: Predictions for five top prospects from the West | Mid-Atlantic | Southeast | Midwest

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - He did not want to rush. He did not want to be on someone’s timeline.

Jayden Daniels worked through the recruiting process at his pace - slowly - and on Wednesday, the prolific four-star quarterback from San Bernardino Cajon committed to Arizona State over Utah, Cal and UCLA during a ceremony at his school.

“Everybody knows they came in late to the recruiting,” Daniels said. “They didn’t come in with ‘Hi, what’s up?’ with one person recruiting, they came in full-fledged, all-out, they showed that they actually wanted me and not that they didn’t just want to play against me.”

Rated as the third-best dual-style quarterback in the class behind Oklahoma pledge Spencer Rattler and Ohio State commit Dwan Mathis, Daniels was the only uncommitted player at his position in the top nine of the rankings.

He didn’t care.

Daniels, who threw for 4,515 yards with 60 touchdowns and four interceptions this season, was going to methodically look at all programs involved, not rush a decision and then have to rethink things later on. His approach worked out perfectly.