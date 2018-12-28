Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-28 15:30:02 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Rancho Mirage: Mater Dei clinches trip to championship game

Jack Nelson
Californiapreps.com Senior Writer

Mater Dei Monarchs 76, Roosevelt (WA) Roughriders 46 (No photographer available for this game)The Mater Dei Monarchs breezed to a win over Seattle Roosevelt by a score of 76-46 and clinched a spot ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}