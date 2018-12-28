Rancho Mirage: Mater Dei clinches trip to championship game
Mater Dei Monarchs 76, Roosevelt (WA) Roughriders 46 (No photographer available for this game)The Mater Dei Monarchs breezed to a win over Seattle Roosevelt by a score of 76-46 and clinched a spot ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news