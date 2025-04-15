Rankings Impact: Takeaways from Elite 11/All 22 in Ohio

Kayd Coffman

MASSILLON, Ohio – The Elite 11/All 22 regional tour hit Ohio on Sunday and Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Greg Smith was there scouting the event. Now, he takes a look at the impact some performances could have on rankings.

The 2027 quarterback was one of the nice surprises of camp and won the accuracy challenge for underclassmen. Abrams throws the ball well in and out of pocket which makes him a fit in a variety of schemes. There is a ton of upside in his game. The sky is the limit if he improves his consistency. Alabama, Iowa State, Minnesota and Tennessee are just some of the programs in the mix for him.

Bernhard was probably the biggest quarterback in attendance standing at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds. He has a dream frame but there are questions with his game. The three-star prospect struggled with accuracy and throwing on the move. He’s got a big arm when he rips it. Bernhard is still developing and will likely land somewhere that he can sit for three years or so before hitting a college field.

Cherry was the only prospect at the camp to get an automatic invite to the Elite 11 Finals in California. He has a nice game and some swagger to him that you like to see at the position. He was steady, making all the throws with accuracy. It’ll be very interesting to see what new programs come in on the Louisville commit. That staff does a great job of identifying and developing quarterbacks and they’ve found another one.

The Michigan State commit had perhaps the best day of anyone at the camp. Going into the event I knew this setting might not be the best for him because he’s at his best when able to improvise and make plays out of the pocket. But Coffman more than held his own in standard passing drills. He’s got a strong and accurate arm that was on display all camp. He did shine during the off platform and RPO drills as expected. The Spartans have a steal and other programs are going to take notice.

Physically, the 2027 Ohio State commit looks like he could be on a college sideline right now. He’s well built and will likely get bigger because he’s so young. The future Buckeye has a big arm that allows him to fit the ball into tight spots with ease. Edmunds wasn’t the most comfortable throwing on the run but there is plenty of time to iron out that part of his game. It’s easy to see why Ryan Day took Edmunds' commitment early.

The California native made the trip to Ohio to compete in the event and had a good showing. Herrera has good size and athleticism that will bring something a little different to the Iowa offense. He threw the ball well all camp and I was impressed with his intermediate and deep passes. The relationship with Tim Lester and the future of the Hawkeyes' offense drew him to Iowa.

The Pickerington (Ohio) North prospect was one of the most intriguing players in attendance. He’s a former Wisconsin commit and the program seems to have parted ways with him. There are some consistency issues but when things are going well he looks great. He had one of the strongest arms at the camp and the ball jumps out of his hand. If it all comes together he could be a big-time player down the line. He may start his career at a program such as Buffalo or Coastal Carolina but file his name away for later.

The Northwestern quarterback commit has some nice tools to work with. I like his size at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds. He’s still growing into his body and should be really well built after being in a Big Ten strength program. When the lefty is in rhythm he throws the ball well. His accuracy can get away from him though. He’s a developmental player at this point but is going to a good situation to not be rushed onto the field.