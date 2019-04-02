CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

RCS MIDSEASON REPORT: Ranking the five biggest surprise prospects The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas is at the midway point, and after working all the way from California through Texas, Louisiana and Florida, there have been plenty of notable performances. Several elite playmakers have participated thus far, and today we break down five prospects who have lived up to their lofty rankings.

Every time Flowe steps on the field he goes non-stop, so it’s not surprising that he impressed once again during the Los Angeles stop of the camp series in February. What makes the hard-hitting linebacker so special is that he thrives in a camp setting, but during drills and in pass coverage. There’s a reason that Flowe is wanted by every major program in the country and is ranked inside the top five of the Rivals100 and he showed it in Los Angeles.

One of the most physically impressive prospects in the class, Ringo almost looks as if he was built in a lab by a collective of a defensive back coaches. He’s big, has terrific length and is one of the fastest prospects in the class and he has all those traits combined with a high football IQ. A lockdown corner, Ringo put on an excellent display at the Los Angeles stop of the tour in February.

Washington almost looks like he could be near the top of the Rivals150 basketball rankings thanks to his 6-foot-7 height and impressive wingspan. Instead, he’s a nightmare match-up for defenses both on Friday nights and in a camp setting. He showed that at the Los Angeles stop of the camp series, using his size and speed to easily handle opposing linebackers. The Nevada native has offers from programs all over the country and will have his pick of programs when the time comes.

The nation’s No. 34 overall player, Morris continued his camp dominance, a theme during his career as a prospect by winning MVP honors in New Orleans. Morris has only gotten bigger and stronger since winning the offensive line MVP at the Nashville stop of the tour last year and will be making a return trip to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas.