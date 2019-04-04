CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Justin Flowe Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas is at the midway point, and after working all the way from California through Texas, Louisiana and Florida there have been plenty of notable performances. Several prospects have shown strength, power and/or perseverance in addition to their football talent. They've landed on this list of the event's five toughest prospects for their efforts.

For the most part, camp settings mean limited contact for linebackers. They spend most of their time covering running backs and running downfield in coverage. That’s why it’s notable that either Flowe or the running back he was tasked with covering ended up on the ground on nearly every rep. The five-star running back is one of the most intense, aggressive prospects in recent memory. Flowe seems like the type of player that would be perfectly comfortable playing in a football game without pads or a helmet. The Rivals100 standout is seen as a slight USC lean, but programs such as Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma and others are also heavily involved.

Gervon Dexter Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Dexter arrived at camp with a broken finger still in a splint and held back nothing during one-on-ones, relying on swim moves and violent hands to become one of the event’s top performers. He found himself in the thick of the MVP discussion nevertheless, and was as vocal as he was effective. A Florida commit, Dexter will take other visits but seems relatively solid in his pledge to the Gators at the time being.

Brockermeyer played through a bloody nose at the camp’s Dallas stop and didn’t miss a beat in doing so. Early in the event, the class of 2021 offensive lineman caught what seemed to be a headbutt and was busted open. Without missing a single rep, Brockermeyer cleaned up and was back to his hyper-effective self, winning a good portion of the reps he took. Texas is among the early front-runners to land Brockermeyer, who is also interested in a number of other programs.

Marcus Dumervil Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Dumervil came down with some sort of stomach virus on the morning of the camp, but showed up and participated anyway. The four-star offensive lineman took periodic breaks to get sick off to the side of the field, even taking a one-on-one rep or two before a trainer rightfully made him shut it down for the day. Not only does Dumervil have the size and feet to be an elite offensive lineman, but it’s clear he also has an incredible drive. Programs such as Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Oklahoma are all involved in his recruitment.

Zeriah Beason Nick Lucero/Rivals.com