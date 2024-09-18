Recruit Profile: Akili Smith, Jr.

in other news
Cal RB commit Anthony League off to hot start in senior season
Anthony League is already one of the top rushers in CA with 620 yards and nine TDs through the first four games.
2025 three-star OL Louis Akpa covers recent Iowa State offer
Louis Akpa (San Mateo Serra) is excited about the offer and the Cyclones are now in his top list of four.
Rivals Rankings Week: Scouting five-star DL Richard Wesley
Adam Gorney breaks down 2027 defensive end Richard Wesley and what makes him a five-star prospect in the rankings.
Rivals Rankings Week: Rumor mill on top 2027 prospects
It’s early in the 2027 recruiting cycle but never too early to talk the latest in recruiting. Pic: George Toia (Summit)
2027 four-star Taven Epps gives impressions after UCLA visit
Epps (Tustin) said the highlight of his gameday visit was “The energy in the crowd and how the fans are into the team.”
