Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyBicmlnaHRjb3ZlJyBpZD0nYnJp Z2h0Y292ZS1jb250YWluZXItODI0MTA5Mic+PC9kaXY+CjxzY3JpcHQ+CiAg Ly8gZGVmYXVsdCBhdXRvcGxheSA9PT0gdW5kZWZpbmVkIHRvIHRydWUKICBj b25zdCBhdXRvcGxheSA9ICJ0cnVlIiAhPT0gImZhbHNlIjsKICB2YXIgY29u ZmlnID0gewogICAgYXV0b3BsYXk6IGF1dG9wbGF5LAogICAgY29tc2NvcmVD NDogInJpdmFscyIsCiAgICBoaWRlUGxheWxpc3Q6IHRydWUsCiAgICBpdGVt czogW3sKICAgICAgaWQ6ICJhNTQwNzczOC01YzQ0LTMwOWItODhjZi0xYmU4 YjgzYTlmNTciLAogICAgICBtaW1ldHlwZTogIm1lZGlhL3NhcGkiCiAgICB9 XSwKICAgIGxhbmc6ICJlbi1VUyIsCiAgICBwYWdlU3BhY2VJZDogIjIwMjI3 MTk2NDciLAogICAgcmVjb21tZW5kYXRpb246IGZhbHNlLAogICAgcmVnaW9u OiAiVVMiLAogICAgc2l0ZTogInJpdmFscyIKICB9OwogIGNvbnN0IHNjcmlw dCA9IHdpbmRvdy5kb2N1bWVudC5xdWVyeVNlbGVjdG9yKCJzY3JpcHRbc3Jj PSdodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vcngvZXYvcHJvZC9ldnBsYXllci5qcydd Iik7CiAgY29uc3QgY29udGFpbmVyID0gd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnF1ZXJ5 U2VsZWN0b3IoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci04MjQxMDkyIik7CiAg CiAgLy8gTWFrZSBzdXJlIHRoZSBzY3JpcHQgaXMgbG9hZGVkIGJlZm9yZSB0 cnlpbmcgdG8gcmVuZGVyIHZpZG9lIHBsYXllcgogIGlmIChzY3JpcHQgJiYg Y29udGFpbmVyKSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcGxheWVyID0gbmV3IFlBSE9PLlZpZGVv UGxhdGZvcm0uVmlkZW9QbGF5ZXIoY29uZmlnKTsKICAgIHBsYXllci5yZW5k ZXIoIiNicmlnaHRjb3ZlLWNvbnRhaW5lci04MjQxMDkyIik7CiAgfQo8L3Nj cmlwdD4KCg==

So much news is coming out from a very busy weekend on the recruiting trail that a second Recruiting Rumor Mill was needed. Here’s the latest from Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney.

Advertisement

The 2026 four-star offensive guard from Midlothian, Texas, had a great time at Missouri over the weekend but it doesn’t feel like the Tigers are one of the top contenders yet as Oklahoma and Texas could be battling it out here with the Sooners having the edge. SMU and Texas Tech are the two other main contenders to watch now.

LSU is “looking the strongest” in Calicut’s recruitment especially after a weekend visit to Baton Rouge went really well. Some in-state programs are also coming on for the 2026 four-star safety from Houston (Texas) North Shore and he’s developing great connections with numerous coaches at LSU so the Tigers are definitely the team to beat.

A former USC commit, Fegans committed to Auburn in late July and it looked like his recruitment was shut down. But the word now is that the four-star safety from Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson will visit Alabama in late October and the chatter is that the Crimson Tide feel like they’re in a pretty good spot to potentially flip him.

Even though Oklahoma lost to Tennessee over the weekend, Ford was highly impressed by the Sooners defense and that could make the biggest impact on the 2026 four-star defensive end from Duncanville, Texas. If the offense stepped up, Ford feels, the defense played well enough to win. The four-star remains open in his recruitment but the word is that Texas A&M definitely has his attention along with Oklahoma, Penn State, LSU and Miami.

A new offer from Clemson immediately pushes the Tigers into one of the favorites for the 2026 four-star tight end from Jacksonville (Fla.) Bolles. Three others are standing out early on with Ohio State, Georgia and Auburn leading the way so far.

Oklahoma’s linebackers thoroughly impressed Goodwin on his visit over the weekend even though the Sooners lost. They did a good job with the 2026 four-star linebacker because he was closely watching that position. He also liked the message from the coaches about getting back up after a loss. So Oklahoma is definitely a contender with Oregon, Tennessee, Notre Dame, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan.

The four-star defensive end from Covington (Ga.) Alcovy will be at Alabama this weekend and it’s an important trip since the Crimson Tide could be one of the favorites but Griffin has officials to other programs set right now. Notre Dame and Florida are the two to watch the closest with Cincinnati and Georgia State also on the list.

Oklahoma, SMU and Baylor are recruiting the 2027 cornerback from Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial the hardest right now and his weekend trip to Norman could have given an early edge to the Sooners. Jackson loved how the defense didn’t give up despite Oklahoma’s offensive struggles plus he loved the atmosphere and traditions inside the stadium.

LSU was an early favorite for the 2026 four-star receiver from Hattiesburg, Miss., and now the Tigers could be considered the clear front-runner after his weekend visit. Not only did Keys talk to a lot of coaches but they all made it clear to him how badly they want him in Baton Rouge and how big of a priority he is in the recruiting class. He also loved how LSU’s offense spread the ball around to numerous receivers. Tennessee, Florida State and Texas A&M, among others, are pushing as well.

Krempin got to spend a lot of time with the coaches at Michigan and what stood out most during his weekend visit is that he loves the culture in Ann Arbor. That could be a major selling point for the 2026 four-star offensive tackle from Prosper, Texas, but LSU, Texas, Tennessee, Wisconsin, SMU, Baylor, Texas A&M and Nebraska are all making a big impression. A return trip to Michigan is being planned as well.

Georgia and Tennessee could be two SEC programs to watch (and where he might want to take visits) but Michigan is now considered the front-runner for the 2026 four-star offensive tackle from Honolulu (Hawaii) Kamehameha School. Lee attended his first college game ever over the weekend in Ann Arbor and it blew him away as he loved watching the offensive line and even seeing Mason Graham since Lee plays both ways.

The idea that Linton will be a quick flip to Georgia does not seem to be in the cards as the former Rutgers commit almost needs to take official visits to schools before making up his mind. The four-star defensive end from Atlanta (Ga.) North Atlanta has only officially visited Rutgers and wants to have a top four or five by November to then take his trips. Linton was at Florida State over the weekend and loved his trip. While the Bulldogs still look highest on his list, visits will have to come first.

The same top group of programs remain for Matthews – South Carolina, North Carolina, Penn State, Florida State, Ohio State, Tennessee and Notre Dame – but Clemson has also been high on the list for a long time and the Tigers could be moving even higher. After visiting over the weekend, Matthews had a “great” time there and he likes the idea of playing for a “prestigious coach” like Dabo Swinney and having Mike Reed as his position coach. There’s still a long way to go but Clemson helped itself over the weekend.

The 2026 four-star athlete from Philadelphia (Pa.) LaSalle College High will be at Alabama this weekend and that will definitely be a visit to watch but it sounds like Notre Dame is going to be very tough to beat in his recruitment. O’Brien was in South Bend over the weekend and the four-star loved that he was treated like a member of the program already. The coaches even talked to him about helping build the 2026 class – if he commits. The Irish are in great shape here pending the Bama trip in the coming days.

Missouri, Oklahoma State, North Carolina, LSU and Georgia Tech are all trying to flip the four-star Michigan running back commitment but after a visit to Ann Arbor over the weekend might have made things tougher for others. The Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw standout loved the culture in Ann Arbor and he saw that it was “deeper than football” as Parker hit it off with the students, coaches and players. He also loves how much the Wolverines run the ball and the plan they have for him.

Oklahoma State and Kansas State are getting visits from the high three-star offensive lineman from Windsor, Colo., in October but the bar was set high by Oklahoma over the weekend despite the loss. Schmitt loved the atmosphere (and the food) in Norman as the Sooners continue to be an early frontrunner in his recruitment but there’s still a lot of time left for the 2026 standout.

Clemson position coach Mike Reed was at Smith’s game Friday but the 2026 four-star cornerback couldn’t make it down to Clemson on Saturday. Still, the Tigers are one of the big-time front-runners in his recruitment as Smith has landed some early Nate Wiggins comparisons. It’s still a long list though for the Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie School standout with Auburn, Michigan, South Carolina, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Indiana, Ole Miss, Missouri and Louisville on the list.

Oklahoma is the team to beat in Swanson’s recruitment as the Sooners have been the front-runner early on for the 2027 offensive tackle and only extended their lead after he had a great visit to Norman over the weekend. The Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff standout has talked highly of Oklahoma for months and he absolutely loved the energy throughout the stadium even as the Sooners lost to Tennessee.

Michigan made a big impression on the 2026 four-star safety from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman over the weekend and more than just football, Washington loved the people in Ann Arbor. That could be a big selling point but Alabama remains the team to watch here and he’ll be in Tuscaloosa this weekend for the big matchup against Georgia. Oregon and Tennessee are also high on the list.