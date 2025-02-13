Recruiting Rumor Mill: Feedback rolls in from big weekend visits

Brandon Arrington

Even with the dead period going on, there is still a ton of recruiting news and rumors going on. Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney brings you the latest in the second Recruiting Rumor Mill this week.

Texas A&M, USC and Oregon are definitely high on Arrington’s list but the five-star speedster had a better-than-expected visit to Alabama and now the Crimson Tide are a “very high option” for the Spring Valley (Calif.) Mt. Miguel two-way standout. Arrington quickly bonded with the coaching staff and all the players talked highly about development there, which is big when Arrington makes his commitment.

A Florida State commitment since October 2023, Bell remains locked in with the Seminoles and it could be hard to flip the Miami Lakes (Fla.) Barbara Goleman standout but Alabama is definitely trying. Bell recently was in Tuscaloosa and especially loved the weight room there plus the coaches made it clear they want to build a relationship with him and get him back in town. If Bell heads back to Tuscaloosa it could be something to watch as the Crimson Tide have “moved up” after the visit but Florida State still holds his pledge.

During a recent visit to Minnesota, Blassingame was the only receiver there so he felt very prioritized by the entire coaching staff but especially position coach Matt Simon so that could go a long way with the three-star receiver from Tolleson, Ariz. Blassingame loved how “super genuine” all the coaches and players were, and how Simon broke down his film and Minnesota’s film to show how he’d be used in the offense. Minnesota is definitely a major contender but the list remains long with Kansas, Wisconsin, Arizona, Washington, Cal, Kansas State and North Carolina all involved.

Florida made a major impression on the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School offensive lineman during a recent visit where he had great talks with position coaches Rob Sale and Jonathan DeCoster and loved how they coach the position since it’s similar to Edgeworth’s high school. Coach Billy Napier also made it clear to all the recruits that a breakout season was expected so the Gators, Louisville, Kentucky, Syracuse and Purdue are standing out most. Michigan and Georgia are reaching out a lot as well.

Texas A&M, Ole Miss and many others across the Southeast are making a big impression on the 2027 quarterback from Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes but a recent visit to Georgia could be the catalyst for the Bulldogs to move to the top. Johnson is an in-state recruit which is an “important factor” for him and he loved the talk in Athens about development, elite coaching and a winning program.

Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and especially Oklahoma have made big impressions recently but Alabama could have the edge here after the four-star edge from Muscle Shoals, Ala., was in Tuscaloosa. The message from the coaching staff was how much they liked Johnson as a defensive end and how well he moves at his size. It won’t be his only trip back to Alabama as an official visit is already planned for June 6-8.

Miami is showing the 2027 four-star safety from Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur the most love as the Hurricanes continue to be the standout in his recruitment and a recent visit over to Coral Gables made them stand out even more. Jones has a phenomenal bond and relationship with the entire coaching staff and their message is they want him to stay home and “do great things in my own city.” It looks like it could very much happen.

Recent visits to UCLA and North Carolina definitely stood out but USC remains the front-runner for the four-star defensive end from San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra Catholic and a recent trip to campus and seeing some staff additions have helped the Trojans even more. Katoanga was especially struck with how invested the program has gotten in “winning now” and it could help the Trojans land his commitment.

Another recent visit to Florida went really well as it was more of a shadow day for the four-star offensive lineman from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. He spent time with Jake Slaughter, Knijeah Harris and others as the Gators are still working for an official visit. Kolojay already has trips to Miami, Tennessee and Georgia – some of his other favorites – scheduled in June but Florida could get an official on that first weekend. If not, the Gators should get an official from the four-star in the fall.

Oklahoma, Miami, Florida, Ohio State and Michigan are among the favorites for the four-star defensive end who still seems pretty open with his recruitment and a visit to Penn State could be one to watch as well. The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout, who flies like a wild man all over the field, loved the “competitive culture” in Happy Valley and the coaches made it clear he plays like the edge rushers they want in the program. A top 12 should be coming out soon but it wouldn’t be a shock to see this lead group in it.

Ole Miss is one of three programs coming the hardest after the Marietta (Ga.) Walton linebacker and his recent visit to Oxford definitely helped the Rebels even more. He’s a top priority for that program and Lavallee was told he could be used in various ways in the Rebels’ multiple defense. Florida State and Kansas State are the two others to watch at this point.

Ole Miss is in McDonald’s “top three” but the Rebels might be even higher as LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State, Tennessee and others pursue him, especially after another recent visit to Oxford. The coaching staff laid it out clearly to the four-star receiver from Morton, Miss., about how they’d utilize him in the offense and drew up a plan with specific receiving targets that would then get him to the NFL. That meeting. along with the excitement at the basketball game and the energy on campus, all made a big impression.

A lot of top recruits were on a recent visit to LSU but the attention the coaching staff gave McGaskin was “crazy” and it’s definitely pushed the Tigers right at or near the top of his list of front-runners. Auburn, Florida State and others are making a major run at the 2027 four-star linebacker from Mobile (Ala.) Williamson, but LSU’s attention has made a major impression and could help land McGaskin when he’s ready to commit.

Alabama, Michigan, Clemson, South Carolina and Florida make up the final list for McWhorter, who announces his commitment on Feb. 28, but it’s basically down to the Crimson Tide and the Wolverines. The Crimson Tide could be really tough to beat for the Cartersville (Ga.) Cass four-star standout, especially after a recent visit to Tuscaloosa where every coach made it clear to him that he’s a “top guy for them.”

Indiana and Mississippi State have made a big impression on the former West Virginia quarterback commit but North Carolina has now emerged as a real contender after the four-star met with coach Bill Belichick recently. The message to McWhorter definitely stood out and to play for Belichick is something the Kingston (Ga.) Cass standout will now definitely consider.

A new offer from USC is definitely huge for the high three-star defensive end from Los Angeles Loyola and the Trojans are “definitely moving into a top three.” Meier is still waiting on a few goal schools to offer – and Stanford might be one of them as the Cardinal offered on Tuesday – so that will give him something more to consider. A decision could come this summer and at the end, USC will be heavily considered.

Florida made a big impression on the 2026 four-star defensive end from Buford, Ga., because the coaching staff’s message was to go somewhere where it is a family. Morrow not only heard that but saw it with how the coaches and players related to each other during his time in Gainesville. There is going to be serious competition for Morrow’s services as Florida stands out but Alabama, Florida State, Texas, Miami, Georgia Tech and Louisville also stand out.

His parents went to Notre Dame and his brother plays at Stanford so those are the two other main contenders in Mosley’s recruitment but USC should be watched very closely as well. The energy from the coaching staff stood out a ton to the Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic four-star receiver and he sees the Trojans building something special.

Michigan and Ole Miss have been the two early front-runners for Ojo but after landing more offers and getting more of a national profile following his great performance at the Navy All-American Bowl, there could be two new standouts. Texas will be a team to watch for the Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge standout and the Longhorns could be tough to beat but now Ohio State is in the top two as well.