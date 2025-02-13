Two main standouts for four-star defensive lineman Keytrin Harris

Breaking news on ATH Brandon Arrington, DE Simote Katoanga, DE Max Meier, and WR Tremt Mosley (pictured).
2027 4-star safety Khalil Terry (Tustin) is committed to MSU but UCLA, Auburn, Penn State and others continue to pursue
Texas A&M's must-get is the nation's top ranked ATH Brandon Arrington (Mount Miguel), whose recruiting is heating up.
Former Riverside Poly star Lamont Butler is closing out his outstanding college career in the spotlight at Kentucky.
There are many visits to catch up on as the 2026 class comes into full focus. Did a visit to ASU sway TE Mark Bowman?
