Recruiting Rumor Mill: Raw Miami 7v7

Rivals was recently on hand for the Miami Raw 7v7 Showcase event in the Miami area and plenty of top prospects showed up to compete. The latest on the recruitment of several future college stars was also learned since the event wrapped up.

Florida has been challenged in this recruitment aplenty since Waters jumped on board -- and as his stock has risen nationally -- but the pledge to Billy Napier and company may be as strong as ever at this time. The junior does admit that another in-state program, Miami, is still to be considered a top threat to UF as this recruitment nears official visit season. LSU is likely the out-of-state program to watch as Waters and all three programs should be among the official visits to be taken during the offseason.

The Miami Central star -- who is a hybrid linebacker and safety type -- was sporting Miami Hurricanes gear throughout the Raw workout. But he smiled when we asked which program was on top, admitting it was to be determined. Florida just offered and has his attention while trips to Florida State and Alabama are being planned for the spring. Maycock also holds The U in high regard at this time.

Just over a month into his Ohio State commitment, Edmunds is feeling great about his decision. He was even able to take in the OSU-Oregon College Football Playoff game and he relished the opportunity to see his future program in such a big game. Naturally, though, other programs aren't giving up on the big and impressive passer. Edmunds mentioned Penn State among the most persistent with him, though he has no plans to see other programs at this time.

One of Florida State's longest-tenured commitments regardless of class, Bell continues to sport new scholarship offers and interest anyway. He hasn't been well traveled to date, barring return trips to Tallahassee, but as his senior season approaches that may change. While the priority is Mike Norvell's program, and Bell will be back on campus next month, trips to places like Michigan and Penn State could also soon be in the works. Alabama is a recent offer, too.

The three-phase player prefers the quarterback position and he continues to see schools separate themselves with the position projection. Florida State and Penn State are two to track at this time, as Hughley has considerable familiarity at each. Programs newer to the table consider him as an athlete, but the current visit plans are to get back to FSU, PSU and Minnesota.

One of the high-floor defensive back prospects in the Miami area, Lee is also an accomplished wrestler -- hence the nickname 'Bear.' He has racked up several offers since he was an underclassmen and one of the first programs to jump in with him remains the most consistent in Nebraska. The Cornhuskers love to recruit the area and Lee says few programs have been in his ear like Matt Rhule's has. A trip to Lincoln could be due this offseason.

The Tampa-area standout is amid his breakout from a recruiting perspective, collecting offers from USF, UCF, Iowa State, Missouri, FAU, Troy and Toledo over the last week or so. Of the group, there is considerable interest in Mizzou and semi-local UCF, two programs Tims is trying to work out logistics to soon visit. The Florida Gators are the dream school to potentially pick up, Tims added.

Originally from Alabama, Walker made the move to Miami Central last year and his recruitment picked up quickly with programs like SMU, FIU and USF jumping in with offers. The in-state Bulls and ACC runner-up Mustangs have been steady with the big pass-catcher since, and trips to each could soon be in the works. Part of the questions around Walker's game centers on position projection, as he could potentially grow from larger wideout to modern tight end.

Ohio State splashed in South Florida with a slew of underclassmen scholarship offers and Gamble was among the group to add the CFP finalists to the offer list. Before that point, he admitted he is most familiar with local Miami and continues to hold the Hurricanes in high regard as more options come in. Florida State and Illinois are also among the newest offers to Gamble's name.