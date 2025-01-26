Relationships play key role in Malik White's commitment to San Diego State

Now entering Year 2, San Diego State head coach Sean Lewis and his rejuvenated staff are wasting no time getting to work building their next recruiting class. The Aztecs secured an important early commitment from quarterback Derek Garcia this month when he picked SDSU over a bevy of other offers, and it didn't take long to find the three-star signal caller some help.

Rancho Cucamonga standout offensive lineman Malik White gave the program his commitment last weekend during a stop by campus for the team's junior day. The 6-foot-5, 309-pound junior could have waited out the process to see what other schools enter the picture, but instead he found all he is looking for with the Aztecs.