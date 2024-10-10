2026 Rivals 100 WR Madden Williams previews upcoming visit

Advertisement

Recruiting Rumor Mill: More big visit buzz filtering out

Recruiting Rumor Mill: More big visit buzz filtering out

Breaking updates on TE Mark Bowman, S Taven Epps, ATH McKay Madsen, QB Taylor Jackson (photo) and CB LaRue Zamorano.

 • Adam Gorney
UCLA DE commit Epi Sitanilei shines, helps rally St. John Bosco to win

UCLA DE commit Epi Sitanilei shines, helps rally St. John Bosco to win

We analysed several UCLA commits & targets who stood out in the Bosco/Orange Lutheran game. Photo: Epi Sitanilei.

 • Tracy McDannald
Top list emerges for 2026 four-star quarterback Luke Fahey

Top list emerges for 2026 four-star quarterback Luke Fahey

Fahey is not planning to rush a commitment but has a top four now, with two clearly at the top of that list.

 • Adam Gorney
Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend

Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend

Near the top of the list is the visit to Ohio State by QB Brady Edmunds (Huntington Beach).

 • Adam Gorney
Four-star SF Jasir Rencher commits to Texas A&M

Four-star SF Jasir Rencher commits to Texas A&M

San Francisco Archbishop Riordan SF Jasir Rencher committed to the Aggies Thursday night. Here's some analysis.

 • Mark Passwaters

