2026 Rivals 100 WR Madden Williams previews upcoming visit

in other news
Recruiting Rumor Mill: More big visit buzz filtering out
Breaking updates on TE Mark Bowman, S Taven Epps, ATH McKay Madsen, QB Taylor Jackson (photo) and CB LaRue Zamorano.
UCLA DE commit Epi Sitanilei shines, helps rally St. John Bosco to win
We analysed several UCLA commits & targets who stood out in the Bosco/Orange Lutheran game. Photo: Epi Sitanilei.
Top list emerges for 2026 four-star quarterback Luke Fahey
Fahey is not planning to rush a commitment but has a top four now, with two clearly at the top of that list.
Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend
Near the top of the list is the visit to Ohio State by QB Brady Edmunds (Huntington Beach).
Four-star SF Jasir Rencher commits to Texas A&M
San Francisco Archbishop Riordan SF Jasir Rencher committed to the Aggies Thursday night. Here's some analysis.
