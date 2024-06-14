Advertisement

1. PIERRE DEAN

Pierre Dean (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Dean has been ranked as one of the top offensive linemen in the 2026 class since his initial debut in the Rivals250 in January. Since that time though, he has still seen his stock rise tremendously. One major reason being his performance in Charlotte where he showcased his great length and upper-body strength at either tackle spot. Dean combines his athleticism, a heavy first punch, and equally strong upper and lower body to display a violent finishing ability. Georgia, Alabama and Florida State are among those heavily involved.

2. MARIO NASH JR.

Mario Nash Jr. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

While in Dallas, Nash made the most of his opportunity, lining up at multiple positions, including right tackle and inside at guard, consistently being a force in pass-pro against several of the top defensive linemen in attendance. Showing strong lateral movement ability, he was able to stay squared to his opponent, then used his 34-inch arms to direct them away from their rush lanes. Nash was his best when containing the edge, but he flashed the ability to limit the rush to the inside as well.

3. MAX BUCHANAN

Max Buchanan

The 6-foot-4, 296-pound interior prospect out of Sanford, Fla., was dominant in Miami. The name of the game for Buchanan was striking. His technique and hand placement made for an impressive first punch that often stifled defensive linemen on impact. Buchanan managed to keep his opponents no more than a yard or two off the line of scrimmage for much of the day. It is no surprise to see why the four-star is closing in on 30 total offers from the likes of Clemson, Penn State, LSU and Miami.

4. JOHN TURNTINE III

John Turntine (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

When Turntine wins his reps, he wins them early. And there's not many he's not winning. The No. 1 prospect in Texas has elite measurables with 35.25-inch arms and an 83-inch wingspan. To go along with that he is 6-foot-4, 317 pounds, a weight he holds very well. In Dallas, Turntine was nearly impossible to get past with great hand placement and strong finishing ability. He also added great balance and patience in his pass blocking.

5. KAIL ELLIS

Kail Ellis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Ellis was busy in Atlanta, taking reps at all three spots: tackle, guard and center. While at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, he could fit in at tackle, but he will likely find himself on the interior long term. The Auburn commit had really impressive hand placement, also showing his ability to reset his hands on counter moves from the defender. It was a close race for the MVP award in Atlanta, but Ellis got the nod thanks to his consistent performance against the best defensive linemen.

6. JAKE COOK

Jake Cook (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Louisville commit got most of his work in at center, but made sure to get some reps at guard before the day was over. Cook has near 36-inch arms, which makes it easy for him to land first contact. At 307 pounds, he could elect to just anchor and hold position, but Cook was looking for more. He was active in his pursuit to finish and put several defensive linemen into the turf. His performance landed him MVP honors, his fourth star and a debut in the Rivals250. It may be tough for Louisville to hold onto him before the year is over.

7. TOMMY TOFI

Tommy Tofi (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Also in the discussion for the MVP award in Indianapolis beside Cook was Tofi, who is a monster in the 2026 class. Measuring in at 6-foot-6 and 365 pounds is enough to catch everyone's attention, but the way he moves with that weight was what made the day. Despite his weight, he is fairly well proportioned and stays balanced with his upper and lower half in sync. Also to show the patience he did at still an early point in his development was a major positive. Already at No. 144 in the Rivals250, Tofi will be a fun one to watch develop over the next year or two.

8. HOUSTON KAAHAAINA-TORRES

Houston Kaahaaina-Torres (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

It is impressive for a pure center to take home the MVP award at any camp. But to face some of the defensive linemen he did, and consistently win his reps, Kaahaaina-Torres proved his worth as the No. 3 center in the 2025 class. The Honoululu native has 16 offers in hand with Arizona State, Michigan State, Utah and Nebraska in the picture.

9. JAYVON MCFADDEN

Jayvon McFadden (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

If there was one thing McFadden did while in Charlotte, it was to make sure he used all 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds of his body to get in the way of defensive linemen. While he is ranked as a guard, McFadden got his 1-on-1 work at left tackle. With very active feet and keeping his center of gravity lower to the ground, he was really able to mirror the defenders moves. He displayed a fiery personality and a high motor for the offensive line position.

10. CHANCELLOR BARCLAY

Chancellor Barclay (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)