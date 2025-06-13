Rivals Camp Series: The five best DL of the 2025 regionals

The regional stops of the Rivals Camp Series are in the books with the Rivals Five-Star at the Indianapolis Colts' practice facility coming up later this month.
Today, we continue our look at the best players at each position through the regional events with the defensive linemen.
JALEN BREWSTER - Dallas
Brewster was explosive playing multiple positions on the interior defensive line in Dallas. He was just as effective on the interior as out wide. The four-star prospect plays downhill with strong hands and a high motor. Brewster is bendy and versatile plus provides major pass rush juice from the interior defensive line.
He’s one of the top prospects in the country in the 2027 class with more than 30 scholarship offers.
ASHARRI CHARLES - Miami
The Venice (Fla.) High School standout has built up his resume as a combo rusher over the years because he’s savvy against the pass and stout against the run with a good motor.
The ceiling has never looked better for the four-star, especially as he carries more bulk on his 6-foot-3 frame without any signs of slowing down. He won in Miami against fellow Power Four prospects with quickness, including a pretty inside spin move and a smooth dip on the outside, so as the power becomes permanent a full package could soon be at his disposal.
JAKE KREUL - Miami
Kreul can beat blockers in such a variety of ways. He gets easy early leverage off of the snap because of his elite first-step. That edge bending ability and elite first step has most offensive tackles bailing upon the snap of the ball.
But Kreul has really progressed with his counter game, overall strength and hand technique. He’s the complete package as a pass rusher.
JAREYLAN MCCOY - Atlanta
McCoy gave opposing tackles in Atlanta fits all day rushing from a two-point stance and also with a hand in the dirt. The Mississippi blue-chipper has length and can win with either speed or power, and continues to build up an array of pass-rush moves to keep tackles off-balance.
McCoy had some of the best reps of anyone in the Rivals Camp Series at the DL position.
KHARY WILDER - Los Angeles
Wilder not only was super impressive in Los Angeles during one-on-one reps using speed and power to his advantage but his measurables were incredible with an 81-inch wingspan. You’ll certainly hear about his measurables again once it’s his time for the NFL Draft.
The Gardena (Calif.) Serra product got a major rankings bump after his performance where he displayed speed, power and toughness along with great measurables. And at 6-foot-4 and 256 pounds, Wilder also has a frame where he could easily add 20 more pounds and keep his dominant speed.
Ohio State nabbed one of the country’s best with him.