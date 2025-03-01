Rivals Combine Series: Top performers in Los Angeles

Harlem Nellum

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - More than 700 prospects showed up at the Rivals Combine Series Saturday at East Los Angeles College to compete and for a shot to come back Sunday for the Rivals Camp Series. Among the selections for Sunday’s camp were these 17 prospects that stood out during the day:

The 2027 offensive lineman has not gotten a ton of recruiting attention yet because he sat behind three-star Boise State signee Stewart Taufa at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman last season. The 6-foot-1, 261-pound interior offensive lineman can play center or guard and could emerge as a big-time prospects at Sunday’s camp.

Twins who are linebackers at Los Angeles Cathedral, both the Greer brothers are about 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds and look like they have elite potential. Jeremiah Greer was sidelined with a chest injury for a big portion of last season so that’s why recruiting is slow but San Jose State and San Diego State are interested. Boise State, UCLA and others are interested in Isaiah Greer at this point.

The neon Team Toa backpack stood out but more than anything was that Leeper is all of 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds and moves around well at that size. The Claremont, Calif., standout already has offers from UNLV, Columbia, Penn and Northern Arizona with plenty of interest coming in from Minnesota, Vanderbilt and Boise State among others. It wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Leeper ends up in the Power Four.

Next up coming out of powerhouse Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei will be Leggett, a speedy 2027 running back who already has offers from Boston College, Washington and Washington State. Leggett blazed through the drills, showed off his excellent speed and could definitely surprise at Sunday’s camp.

Nellum showed up early and it was impossible not to notice him. The UNLV commit from Las Vegas (Nev.) Centennial is all of 6-foot-5 and 365 pounds and a two-way lineman who is going to work out as a defensive tackle on Sunday. At that size, Nellum had an impressive combine performance especially running 4.9 seconds in the 40-yard dash at that size.

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman’s offensive lineman was so stacked last season that not everybody got as much attention as Douglas Utu, Alai Kalaniuvalu and SJ Alofaituli but Pena has a lot of potential and could see his recruitment take off. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound prospect has offers from Fresno State and UNLV so far but many others could be coming soon.

He’s a 2028 prospect and has a chance to be really special. The Mesa (Ariz.) Eastmark quarterback is all of 6-foot-5 and 211 pounds, moved through the drills well and can use Sunday against some elite quarterbacks to start making a national name for himself. Silver has all the physical tools to be special down the road.

One of the best-looking prospects throughout the entire combine was Sykes, a 6-foot-5, 192-pound receiver from Ontario (Calif.) Christian. Sykes has not landed any offers yet which is surprising since the 2027 prospect has such impressive size but UNLV, Arizona State and now Fresno State have been reaching out.

