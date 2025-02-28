SEC school stands out to three-star cornerback Patrick Hall

After hitting up several tournaments and media days, Adam Gorney has lots more breaking updates. Photo: CB Josh Holland.
Niniva Nicholson (JSerra) was offered by Cal in January and had an in-home visit a few days later. Now an OV is on tap.
QB Chance Thomas (Anaheim Western) has been landing offers and getting major new interest.
Speedy running back Deshonne Redeaux has a top six and a commitment could come before his senior season starts.
Luke Sorensen (Servite) is one of the fastest-rising prospects at the position and Nebraska has made him a priority.
