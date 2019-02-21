CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Jay Butterfield Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

TEAM WITH TOP COMMITS: LSU

LSU has already landed two of the top eight pro-style quarterbacks in the 2020 class and it’s one reason why the Tigers have the early lead in the team recruiting rankings. Ponchatoula, La., four-star TJ Finley is a massive prospect with a huge arm who committed to LSU in May of his sophomore year. He’s currently rated as the eighth-best pro-style quarterback in the class. Finley’s pledge did not scare off Watkinsville (Ga.) Oconee County’s Max Johnson, who’s ranked No. 6 at pro-style QB and who picked LSU over more than a dozen other offers in late November. Coach Ed Orgeron and his staff still might not be done at quarterback, either. No. 1 overall recruit D.J. Uiagalelei has his eyes on a visit to Baton Rouge, although many believe Clemson could be the team to beat with Oregon right there as well.

TEAM TO WATCH: Clemson

Clemson landed No. 1 overall prospect Trevor Lawrence in the 2018 class and he is already paying off huge for the Tigers, helping the ACC powerhouse to another national championship this season. Lawrence was so special that commentators were giving opinions about whether he would be the first quarterback taken in the NFL Draft after his freshman season if he could leave school early. The Tigers are right in the thick of the running for Uiagalelei, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound five-star quarterback who has super-special qualities and might be able to lead Clemson’s potent offense after Lawrence leaves for the NFL. Uiagalelei and his family will be back in Clemson for the spring game, the first trip there for his mother, and it could be important as the Tigers look for his commitment. Oregon is also in the running and the five-star quarterback has also talked highly of LSU, Alabama, Oklahoma and others.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Jay Butterfield