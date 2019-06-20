CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2021: Rivals100 | Position



Smael Mondon (Rivals.com)

TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: USC

This might sound hard to believe, but there are 112 linebackers with offers in the 2021 class and there are eight linebackers in the initial Rivals100. Only one of them is committed. Out of more than 100 prospects, the only one who has made a pledge so far is Ma’a Gaoteote, who recently transferred from Las Vegas (Nev.) Faith Lutheran to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy for his junior season. Gaoteote picked USC in February 2018 and Trojan fans are familiar with the name since his older brother, Palaie, is already on the roster. His move to IMG Academy could get more SEC and ACC powerhouses involved in his recruitment, but so far the 2021 linebacker remains happily committed to USC.

TOP PROSPECT: SMAEL MONDON

There has been a lot made about no linebackers making the top 30 in the initial 2021 rankings, but as the analysts get a closer look at Mondon and possibly some others, some drastic moves up could be in order for the next round of rankings. The Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County standout is an athletic specimen who has really made significant strides in his game over the last year. He’s such a phenomenal and explosive athlete that he’s also used at running back on his team. Colleges have taken notice as Mondon now lists more than a dozen offers. Georgia and Auburn are believed to hold an edge but Alabama, Florida, Ohio State and others are also in the mix.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Jonathan Flowe