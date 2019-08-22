TEAM WITH TOP COMMIT: Oklahoma

Oklahoma has had back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners and back-to-back No. 1 overall NFL Draft picks in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, so it’s no surprise the Sooners are having no problems recruiting top-flight quarterbacks. Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian’s Brock Vandagriff committed to Oklahoma over Georgia and many others in June and he has all the tools to be special in coach Lincoln Riley’s offense since he has a big arm, he’s accurate, he can make all the throws, he’s a leader and he has athleticism. Last recruiting cycle, the Sooners landed five-star quarterback Spencer Rattler. This season, Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts is leading the offense. And in two years, Vandagriff comes in. Things are really good in Norman.

*****

TEAM TO WATCH: Georgia

Even though junior seasons are not yet underway, three of the top four pro-style quarterbacks in an absolutely loaded group are already committed, with Vandagriff to Oklahoma, Kyle McCord to Ohio State and Sam Huard to Washington. That leaves Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga’s Caleb Williams as the last of that bunch and his recruitment has definitely heated up in recent months. Georgia looks like the team to beat and he has a great relationship with the Bulldogs, but there are two others to watch in LSU and Oregon. If Williams likes what he sees from the Tigers’ offense this season then LSU could move quickly up the list. The Ducks have always intrigued him, but they feel like an outlier at this point.

*****

PLAYER TO WATCH: Preston Stone

Preston Stone (Sam Spiegelman)