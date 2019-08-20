The class of 2021 Rivals100 has been revamped, and with the update comes a handful of new names on the list. Below, Rivals.com takes a closer look at some of the players that broke into the Rivals100 this time around, breaking down their skill sets and summing up their recruitments.

“Colson is a quick twitch linebacker who moves extremely well and has a big frame he’s already filling out. I like his length and coverage skills and he can come downhill and hit.” -- National recruiting director Mike Farrell

"Davies still needs to get bigger and stronger but he's so smooth and so talented that making the jump into the Rivals100 is well-deserved. He shuts down receivers on his side of the field, he can run with them and he's athletic and long enough to go up and make a play on every deep ball. Davies had an excellent summer and he's poised to have a big-time junior season at one of the best programs in the country." -- National analyst Adam Gorney

"Johnson had an up-and-down performance at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas but during the 7-on-is 7 tournament he was really impressive. There are a few small technical aspects of his game that need to be refined but the tall, long defensive back out of West Virginia showed great anticipation and knows how to bait quarterbacks into bad throws. Tennessee and West Virginia have been working hard to get Johnson back on campus but his recruitment is still ramping up. Expect more schools to jump on him as the season progresses." -- Mid-Atlantic analyst Adam Friendman

“On film, Johnson is a prototypical downhill runner that’s still shifty enough to make a defender miss 1-on-1. He has above-average vision and a slasher mentality. He’s naturally agile, changes direction well and falls forward. Johnson is also a huge asset in the passing game. This offseason, Johnson clocked a 4.42 40 time and a 4.26 shuttle, which grabbed our attention. Texas, LSU, Arkansas, Michigan and Texas A&M have all gotten the four-star running back on campus recently and his recruitment should gain more clarity after Sept. 1.” -- Texas and Louisiana analyst Sam Spiegelman

"Lewis is as versatile a linebacker as there is in the country. He plays inside on the high school level but has the quickness and length to play outside in college. Either way, his athleticism and strength make him one of the more well-rounded defenders in this class. He plays top-flight competition at Miami’s Northwestern High School and still managed to impact every game in numerous ways. Lewis is considering Texas A&M, Clemson, Tennessee, Florida and Georgia but is in no rush to make a choice.” -- Florida analyst Rob Cassidy