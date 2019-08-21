ADAM GORNEY: Emeka Egbuka

Egbuka tops the list of receivers in the 2021 class and so he presumably has the best shot at being a five-star if he has another excellent season. My guess is that’s on the way because I’ve never seen Egbuka slowed down by defensive backs. He was phenomenal in numerous events this offseason and while he’s not the biggest, most-intimidating receiver out there, he is so smooth, he makes every catch and his level of domination at such a young age is really impressive. He’s so explosive but also so under control and polished, it’s really something to see.

Washington is up there, but he’s visited a bunch of national powers this summer and his recruitment remains wide open.

ROB CASSIDY: Agiye Hall

Hall was discussed for five-star status this time around but some concerns about his hands following his showing at Prime 21 Camp in Dallas held him back. That said, he’ll be in the discussion again and a big junior season could easily push him over the edge.

Hall creates separation as well as any receiver in America and has the measurables to be a five-star. If he’s able to prove that the case of the drops was a fluke, he’ll be right back in the thick of the hunt. It’s early, so the sample size on the Tampa-area wideout is still relatively small. I’m of the belief that he’ll be a five-star before all is said and done.

MIKE FARRELL: Beaux Collins

Collins has very good size and an excellent catch radius along with a frame where he can easily play at 220 or 225 in college. He’s sneaky fast as well and high points the ball so those traits along with his athleticism and agility have him in the five-star discussion.

JOSH HELMHOLDT: Lorenzo Styles, Jr.