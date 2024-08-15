Content Loading

WILL THERE BE ANOTHER FIVE-STAR LINEBACKER IN THE CLASS?

Zayden Walker (Greg Smith/Rivals.com)

Riley Pettijohn became the first five-star inside linebacker in the 2025 cycle in this update, which includes projected middle and off-ball backers. The Ohio State verbal joins Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and Jonah Williams as five-stars at the position, and one intriguing name is worth monitoring this fall. Georgia verbal Zayden Walker checks in as the No. 20 overall prospect in the Rivals250. At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds with a chiseled frame and fantastic first-step quickness and speed off the edge, the Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County blue-chipper is a senior we're anxious to see.

*****

PETTIJOHN IS IN A CLASS OF HIS OWN

Pettijohn has one of the most impressive junior highlight tapes in the country as a middle linebacker. Last year for McKinney (Texas) High in Dallas-Fort Worth, Pettijohn was the heartbeat of one of the area's top defenses, flashing the ability to fill run gaps and cover sideline to sideline with extraordinary athleticism. Pettijohn checked even more boxes during the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville. A fantastic three-down player that can cover, play the run and pressure the quarterback at a high level, the Ohio State commitment has proven to be in a class of his own at this position group entering the fall.

*****

BIG DECISION LOOMING FOR OWUSU-BOATENG

Owusu-Boetening is the top-ranked outside linebacker in the Rivals250 and is still uncommitted as his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy looms. Michigan, USC, Notre Dame and Ohio State are all battling for the talented defender that can play off the edge on Saturdays. Right now, the Irish are trending up with one of the country's top defensive prospects.

*****

LSU, ALABAMA COMMITS BATTLING

Luke Metz (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)