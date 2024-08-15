PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SNTkxUDg2TFhYJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVI1OTFQODZMWFgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2025 linebackers

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@samspiegs
The Rivals250 for the 2025 class has been updated and now it’s time to break down each position. We continue the defensive positions today by looking at four big storylines moving forward with the linebacker rankings.

NEW POSITION RANKINGS: Athlete | Cornerback | Safety | Outside Linebacker | Inside Linebacker | Strongside Defensive End | Weakside Defensive End | Defensive Tackle | Offensive Tackle | Offensive Guard | Center | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Running Back | All-Purpose Back | Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB

*****

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Sunday: Who should be No. 1?

Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars

Tuesday: New Rivals250 unveiled | Gorney goes position-by-position | Biggest risers

Wednesday: New offensive position rankings released | QB rankings breakdown | RB rankings breakdown | WR/TE rankings breakdown | OL rankings breakdown

Thursday: New defensive position rankings released | DL rankings breakdown | LB rankings breakdown | DB rankings breakdown | ATH rankings breakdown

Friday: New state rankings released | Who is No. 1 in each state?

Saturday: Roundtable on the new Rivals250 rankings

*****

WILL THERE BE ANOTHER FIVE-STAR LINEBACKER IN THE CLASS?

Zayden Walker
Zayden Walker (Greg Smith/Rivals.com)

Riley Pettijohn became the first five-star inside linebacker in the 2025 cycle in this update, which includes projected middle and off-ball backers. The Ohio State verbal joins Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and Jonah Williams as five-stars at the position, and one intriguing name is worth monitoring this fall.

Georgia verbal Zayden Walker checks in as the No. 20 overall prospect in the Rivals250. At 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds with a chiseled frame and fantastic first-step quickness and speed off the edge, the Ellaville (Ga.) Schley County blue-chipper is a senior we're anxious to see.

*****

PETTIJOHN IS IN A CLASS OF HIS OWN

Pettijohn has one of the most impressive junior highlight tapes in the country as a middle linebacker. Last year for McKinney (Texas) High in Dallas-Fort Worth, Pettijohn was the heartbeat of one of the area's top defenses, flashing the ability to fill run gaps and cover sideline to sideline with extraordinary athleticism.

Pettijohn checked even more boxes during the Rivals Five-Star in Jacksonville. A fantastic three-down player that can cover, play the run and pressure the quarterback at a high level, the Ohio State commitment has proven to be in a class of his own at this position group entering the fall.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM

*****

BIG DECISION LOOMING FOR OWUSU-BOATENG

Owusu-Boetening is the top-ranked outside linebacker in the Rivals250 and is still uncommitted as his senior season at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy looms. Michigan, USC, Notre Dame and Ohio State are all battling for the talented defender that can play off the edge on Saturdays.

Right now, the Irish are trending up with one of the country's top defensive prospects.

*****

LSU, ALABAMA COMMITS BATTLING

Luke Metz
Luke Metz (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Several of the nation's top off-the-ball linebackers in the updated Rivals250 bring some SEC flare to the table. Behind Ohio State-bound Petitjohn is LSU commit Charles Ross and Alabama pledge Luke Metz.

Miami commit Elijah Melendez, Texas A&M-bound Noah Mikhail and another LSU commit Keylan Moses round out of the lead group at the position.

Pettijohn enters his senior season sitting at the top of the positional rankings, but keep an eye on the talented SEC commitments as they navigate through their senior seasons. Ross brings electric speed to a high-powered Galena Park (Texas) North Shore defense and Metz is one of the best all-around linebackers that we've seen this off-season.

Don't sleep on Moses either – another LSU-bound defender that can cover, make noise around the line of scrimmage and bring an excellent pass-rush element.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT DEATHVALLEYINSIDER.COM

