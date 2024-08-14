PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SNTkxUDg2TFhYJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVI1OTFQODZMWFgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2025 quarterbacks

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
The Rivals250 for the 2025 class has been updated and now it’s time to break down each position. We move to quarterback by looking at four big storylines moving forward.

NEW POSITION RANKINGS: Athlete | Cornerback | Safety | Outside Linebacker | Inside Linebacker | Strongside Defensive End | Weakside Defensive End | Defensive Tackle | Offensive Tackle | Offensive Guard | Center | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Running Back | All-Purpose Back | Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB

*****

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Sunday: Who should be No. 1?

Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars

Tuesday: New Rivals250 unveiled | Gorney goes position-by-position | Biggest risers

Wednesday: New offensive position rankings released | QB rankings breakdown | RB rankings breakdown | WR/TE rankings breakdown | OL rankings breakdown

Thursday: New defensive position rankings released | DL rankings breakdown | LB rankings breakdown | DB rankings breakdown | ATH rankings breakdown

Friday: New state rankings released | Who is No. 1 in each state?

Saturday: Roundtable on the new Rivals250 rankings

*****

TAVIEN ST. CLAIR JUMPS UP TO NO. 1

Tavien St. Clair
Tavien St. Clair

The biggest story of this rankings update is the new No. 1 overall prospect Tavien St. Clair. Moving up from No. 11, the Ohio State commit has been lights out this offseason. At every event, St. Clair has shown off a skill set that gives us confidence he’ll have success in college and beyond.

He has the arm strength, mechanics and accuracy to immediately make an impact at the college level. St. Clair is able to layer his passes, fire throws into tight windows and effectively read defenses to target the right receiver.

Moving St. Clair above Bryce Underwood and Julian Lewis wasn’t a decision the national analyst team took lightly but it is one we’re confident in given what we’ve learned about these players so far.

The race for No. 1 isn’t over just yet. There are still two more rankings updates before the Rivals250 is finalized so St. Clair still has his work cut out for him.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM

*****

WHERE DOES JULIAN LEWIS GO FROM HERE?

Julian Lewis
Julian Lewis (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Lewis going from No. 1 to No. 5 in the Rivals250 isn’t so much a knock on him as it was other prospects moving ahead of him. The USC commit has competed like crazy this offseason and continues to get better and better. Remember, Lewis reclassified up from the 2026 class so he’s only had two years of high school football, while the rest of this class has had three.

That being said, Lewis is on the smaller side and doesn’t appear to have much more room to grow. He does throw with plenty of power and accuracy in the camp setting and he dominates on Friday nights. Lewis has a very high floor and it would be silly to think he isn’t one of the best quarterback prospects in this class.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH USC FANS AT TROJANSPORTS.COM

*****

KEELON RUSSELL'S ASCENSION

Keelon Russell
Keelon Russell (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
A case could be made that Keelon Russell had a better offseason than any prospect in the nation. The Alabama commit showed up and competed at a ton of events and won MVP nearly every time he stepped on the field.

Russell moved up from No. 47 to No. 9 in this rankings update after showing off the arm talent, dynamic throwing motion and consistent accuracy of an elite quarterback. His footwork is much cleaner than expected and he is used to competing against elite competition during the season. Russell has gone against tough defenses week after week and has plenty of experience throwing against tough defenses.

Has Russell finished his rise up the rankings? We’ll have to wait and see how this season goes.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

IS THERE ANOTHER FIVE-STAR QUARTERBACK?

Tramell Jones
Tramell Jones (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

With four five-star quarterbacks already, it’s a stretch to think there may be a fifth but there are a few candidates to keep an eye on.

Current Notre Dame commit Deuce Knight has displayed high-end athletic traits and he is tough to stop when he’s at his best. Consistency and accuracy are key but Knight hasn’t shown that yet.

Florida State commit Tramell Jones has been excellent at every event this offseason and it hasn’t gone unnoticed. In the last few rankings updates he’s gone from No. 154 to No. 90 to No. 35. Jones isn’t the most physically gifted quarterback but he’s still a five-star candidate depending on how this season and the all-star game season goes.

Husan Longstreet, the Texas A&M commit, is another quarterback with five-star potential but there are still some elements of his game that need to be refined.

