PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SNTkxUDg2TFhYJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVI1OTFQODZMWFgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1SNTkxUDg2TFhYJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2026 quarterbacks

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Rankings Director and National Transfer Portal Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com in 2012. He now manages the Rivals.com rankings process and covers national transfer portal news.

The Rivals250 for the 2026 class has been updated and now it’s time to break down each position. We move to quarterback by looking at four big storylines moving forward.

NEW 2026 POSITION RANKINGS: Pro-Style QB | Dual-Threat QB | Running Back | All-Purpose Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | Offensive Tackle | Offensive Guard | Center

Advertisement

*****

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK

Sunday: Who should be No. 1?

Monday: Five-Star Countdown | Meet the new five-stars

Tuesday: New Rivals250 unveiled | Gorney goes position-by-position | Biggest risers

Wednesday: New offensive position rankings released | QB rankings breakdown | RB rankings breakdown | WR/TE rankings breakdown | OL rankings breakdown

Thursday: New defensive position rankings released | DL rankings breakdown | LB rankings breakdown | DB rankings breakdown | ATH rankings breakdown

Friday: New state rankings released | Who is No. 1 in each state?

Saturday: Roundtable on the new Rivals250 rankings

*****

FAIZON BRANDON'S RISE

Faizon Brandon
Faizon Brandon

The biggest news at the quarterback position in the 2026 class is by far the rise of Faizon Brandon up the rankings and into five-star territory. The Tennessee commit has grown by leaps and bounds from a physical and technical perspective over the last year and now that development is reflected in the Rivals250.

Brandon has all the tools to be a standout at the college level and beyond, but it will be interesting to see how his junior season progresses. Last year, the North Carolina native had the luxury of two four-star receivers on the outside but this year he doesn’t have that kind of support.

The adjustments Brandon makes this season could go a long way toward making his case for No. 1 quarterback in this class.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TENNESSEE FANS AT VOLREPORT.COM

*****

QUARTERBACKS COMING OFF THE BOARD QUICKLY

Brady Smigiel
Brady Smigiel (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Most of the major quarterback dominoes in the 2026 class have already fallen. Twelve of the 19 Rivals250 quarterbacks are currently committed. Eight Big Ten programs, and seven programs in the SEC and ACC, have a committed 2026 quarterback but major recruiting powers Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Ole Miss and LSU haven’t yet reeled in a quarterback.

No. 1 quarterback Ryder Lyons is still on the board but he appears to be trending toward USC and Ole Miss. Former South Carolina commit Landon Duckworth, Helaman Casuga and Luke Fahey are the other three quarterbacks in the top 100 who remain uncommitted at this point in the recruiting cycle. Michael Clayton out of Florida and Nathan Bernhard from Ohio are the other two Rivals250 quarterbacks who have yet to announce their commitment.

*****

WHO IS THE NEXT FIVE-STAR?

Jared Curtis
Jared Curtis

The 2026 class only has 10 five-stars so far but it already features three five-star quarterbacks and there could be at least one more five-star quarterback before the 2026 ranking cycle is finished.

Of course, all eyes quickly turn to Georgia commit Jared Curtis, the highest-ranked four-star quarterback in the class. The talented signal caller out of Tennessee has all of the physical traits one could look for in a quarterback but continued development as a passer is something we're eager to see, especially against a higher level of competition.

After Curtis is Texas commit Dia Bell at No. 36 in the Rivals250. Bell is continuing to improve thanks to increased physical maturity, which could propel him further up the rankings.

Some of the other candidates under consideration include Jaden O'Neal, Landon Duckworth, Helaman Casuga, Jonas Williams and Michael Clayton.

*****

WHERE WOULD KEISEAN HENDERSON FIT IN?

Keisean Henderson
Keisean Henderson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

This will be one of the biggest debates from now until the end of the 2026 rankings cycle. Keisean Henderson, No. 18 in the Rivals250, committed to Houston in May as a quarterback but nearly everybody who has scouted him or watched him play agrees that his ceiling is likely higher as a defensive back or receiver. Henderson remains classified as an athlete in the Rivals rankings but where he would be ranked if strictly evaluated as a quarterback is an interesting question to mull over.

Henderson’s accuracy can be a little inconsistent and he doesn’t have much experience playing against high-end defensive prospects during the season. His athletic gifts are through the roof and he has the arm strength to make plays downfield. Depending on his effectiveness this fall, a four-star rating as a quarterback wouldn’t be out of the question, especially when you consider the rest of his athletic ability.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH HOUSTON FANS AT COUGARSDEN.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NDciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2NhbGlmb3JuaWFwcmVwcy5y aXZhbHMuY29tL25ld3Mvcml2YWxzLXJhbmtpbmdzLXdlZWstc3RvcnlsaW5l cy10by1mb2xsb3ctd2l0aC10b3AtMjAyNi1xdWFydGVyYmFja3MtNCIsCiAg ICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7 CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVF bGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5 VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8g bG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2Ug YWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0 cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnRO b2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8 bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVz ZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJG Y2FsaWZvcm5pYXByZXBzLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGcml2YWxzLXJh bmtpbmdzLXdlZWstc3RvcnlsaW5lcy10by1mb2xsb3ctd2l0aC10b3AtMjAy Ni1xdWFydGVyYmFja3MtNCZjNT0yMDIyNzE5NjQ3JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNz X3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFn IC0tPgoKCg==