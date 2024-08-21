Advertisement

FAIZON BRANDON'S RISE

Faizon Brandon

The biggest news at the quarterback position in the 2026 class is by far the rise of Faizon Brandon up the rankings and into five-star territory. The Tennessee commit has grown by leaps and bounds from a physical and technical perspective over the last year and now that development is reflected in the Rivals250. Brandon has all the tools to be a standout at the college level and beyond, but it will be interesting to see how his junior season progresses. Last year, the North Carolina native had the luxury of two four-star receivers on the outside but this year he doesn’t have that kind of support. The adjustments Brandon makes this season could go a long way toward making his case for No. 1 quarterback in this class.

*****

QUARTERBACKS COMING OFF THE BOARD QUICKLY

Brady Smigiel (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Most of the major quarterback dominoes in the 2026 class have already fallen. Twelve of the 19 Rivals250 quarterbacks are currently committed. Eight Big Ten programs, and seven programs in the SEC and ACC, have a committed 2026 quarterback but major recruiting powers Alabama, Ohio State, USC, Ole Miss and LSU haven’t yet reeled in a quarterback. No. 1 quarterback Ryder Lyons is still on the board but he appears to be trending toward USC and Ole Miss. Former South Carolina commit Landon Duckworth, Helaman Casuga and Luke Fahey are the other three quarterbacks in the top 100 who remain uncommitted at this point in the recruiting cycle. Michael Clayton out of Florida and Nathan Bernhard from Ohio are the other two Rivals250 quarterbacks who have yet to announce their commitment.

*****

WHO IS THE NEXT FIVE-STAR?

Jared Curtis

The 2026 class only has 10 five-stars so far but it already features three five-star quarterbacks and there could be at least one more five-star quarterback before the 2026 ranking cycle is finished. Of course, all eyes quickly turn to Georgia commit Jared Curtis, the highest-ranked four-star quarterback in the class. The talented signal caller out of Tennessee has all of the physical traits one could look for in a quarterback but continued development as a passer is something we're eager to see, especially against a higher level of competition. After Curtis is Texas commit Dia Bell at No. 36 in the Rivals250. Bell is continuing to improve thanks to increased physical maturity, which could propel him further up the rankings. Some of the other candidates under consideration include Jaden O'Neal, Landon Duckworth, Helaman Casuga, Jonas Williams and Michael Clayton.

*****

WHERE WOULD KEISEAN HENDERSON FIT IN?

Keisean Henderson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)