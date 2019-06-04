CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

RIVALS CAMP SERIES STANDOUTS: QB | RB | WR | OL | DL | LB | DB One of the most-heated debates throughout this entire rankings cycle has been whether Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei's Elias Ricks or Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro's Kelee Ringo should be the top-rated cornerback. Below, Rivals analysts vote on which player should earn that No. 1 billing at the cornerback position.

MIKE FARRELL, NATIONAL RECRUITING DIRECTOR

I like Ricks slightly better at the cornerback position, but it’s very close between him and Ringo. Ricks has slightly better instincts and ball skills while Ringo is a little faster. Ricks and Ringo will be a battle that rages into January when it comes to who is the top corner in the nation.

ADAM GORNEY, WEST/NATIONAL RECRUITING ANALYST

I have been torn on this subject, but after really giving it some thought and seeing both of these players for the millionth time this spring, I’m still leaning toward Ricks being No. 1 even though the race is razor thin. There are not many cornerbacks that I can remember who have the length of Ricks, first of all, but he’s also an ultra-competitor who is way more physical than he’s given credit for and he’s also a high-end athlete.

I will give Ringo the advantage in straight-line speed by a slim margin and he might be able to turn and run better than Ricks, but nobody closes better than Ricks and with his incredibly long arms he can make plays other cornerbacks cannot make. Don’t get me wrong: Ringo is a special player who could take over the top spot if he continues to prove himself, but I’m still leaning to Ricks, who had six pick-sixes in his junior year. Not six interceptions, six pick-sixes.

ROB CASSIDY, FLORIDA RECRUITING ANALYST

I’ve sort of become the de-facto Ringo drum-beater for the Rivals national staff. I’ve suggested he may be the surest thing in this class, so I’ll continue my talking point here. Ricks in a wonderful player. He will undoubtedly shine in college, as he has an elite skill set and is incredibly instinctual and polished for a high school prospect. With all that said, my case for Ringo is simple. He has the same skill set as Ricks and is a little faster and a little bigger. As a realist, when everything else is equal, I’ll always take the bigger, faster prospect. It’s simply playing the odds. Are we splitting hairs here? Sure, but that’s our job.

JOSH HELMHOLDT, MIDWEST RECRUITING ANALYST

I will not argue with you if you want to say Ringo has the higher upside between the two. I will, however, if you claim he is the better player right now. If I needed a cornerback to lock down one side of the field for me today, Ricks is my pick. Both are exceptionally talented, but Ringo is further from his potential than Ricks and that means more risk.

CHAD SIMMONS, SOUTHEAST RECRUITING ANALYST

My vote goes to Ringo. Based on what I have seen personally, I like Ringo as the top cornerback. He has great size, he is physical, he is fast and he has stepped up against great competition each time he’s been asked to. I have talked to other coaches on the 7-on-7 circuit and Ringo has drawn praise from everyone. No doubt Ricks is a player with great length and ability, but my vote goes to Ringo.

SAM SPIEGELMAN, TEXAS/LOUISIANA RECRUITING ANALYST

Ricks and Ringo is, without question, the tightest race between two prospects at any position in 2020 and both are undoubtedly deserving to be inside the top 10 nationally. I have yet to see Ringo up close, but based on all accounts, Ringo is a big, physical cornerback with elite cover skills and incredible athleticism. Buzz across the country is that Ringo, the top uncommitted corner in the class, is a priority target for several of college football’s bluebloods.

I had the opportunity to see Ricks compete in-person on multiple occasions this time last year. What stands out right away, of course, is his 6-foot-3 frame and tremendous wingspan. In watching Ricks cover, even when he’s a step behind a receiver his arms are long enough to disrupt passing lanes and ruffle the pass-catcher’s vision. Ricks is very physical and perfected the art of jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage. His size, agility and fluid hips were noticeable, as was his natural instincts. I recall a game as a junior in which he notched a trio of interceptions in one half of football, and with that, I tend to lean toward the five-star LSU commitment as the best cornerback in the country.

