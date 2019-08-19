The summer evaluation period was incredibly important for all rankings but especially in the 2021 class as many of those top players were on the national stage for the first time. In today’s Making The Case, a handful of Rivals analysts make an argument for why a specific player should be ranked No. 1 overall as the new 2021 class rankings get rolled out this week. RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK: Monday: Top 10 revealed Tuesday: Rivals100 revealed Wednesday: Rivals250 revealed Thursday: Position rankings revealed

FARRELL'S VIEW: KOREY FOREMAN

"Foreman can make a very good case for being No 1 overall. Big defensive ends who can rush the passer and also play well against the run are much-needed in college and beyond and Foreman could also grow into a defensive tackle if needed. He’s a very athletic and agile prospect with advanced technique and a great motor. He’s very rare for his size and plays like a much leaner and smaller end with his ability to bend and play low."

GORNEY'S VIEW: J.T. TUIMOLOAU

"I have seen Tuimoloau many times over the last two years and every time he does something to show off his athleticism, his physical dominance and why college programs and NFL teams will fall in love with him.

"The first time I ever saw him in person was at a 7-on-7 where he was playing tight end and he could easily be a high four-star at that position. During last season, I saw him at defensive end and there is some talk he can move inside and be a really athletic and big defensive tackle. From everything I’ve seen from Tuimoloau so far he reminds me of Arik Armstead or DeForest Buckner at the same stage as a dominant, athletic and physical defensive end who could be special for many years to come."

HELMHOLDT'S VIEW: JACK SAWYER

"Sawyer was quiet on the off-season scene, so he has not generated as many recent headlines as others at the top of this list. He may be the most sure-fire star in the group though.

"Sawyer checks all the boxes – he has ideal size, he possesses elite athleticism and, maybe most noteworthy, he has already shown the ability to dominate on Friday nights, so there is substance to bolster that potential.

"He is going to an Ohio State program that churns out NFL defensive ends nearly every year, so the bust factor is extremely low here and yet his ceiling is sky high."

SIMMONS' VIEW: BROCK VANDAGRIFF

"Vandagriff was the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class in the initial rankings on Rivals.com. He is a poised, mature quarterback who checks each box. Some may question the competition he plays, being at a private school, but every Friday night, he does what he is supposed to do, and shows he is the best player on the field.

"He is an Oklahoma commit and Vandagriff could be the next signal caller to shine in Norman. He can make every throw, he is athletic, he is sharp in the classroom, he is a leader and he is only going to get better. There are not many, if any, real concerns or questions about his game now, or on the next level."

SPIEGELMAN'S VIEW: TOMMY BROCKERMEYER