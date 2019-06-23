CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals100 | Position | Team | State

Justin Flowe (red) (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

RB ZACH EVANS VS. LB JUSTIN FLOWE

Evans is a dynamic running back who is very good out of the backfield and has excellent speed. Flowe is the rare linebacker who can not only run with backs like Evans but can also get physical with him at the line of scrimmage. The is a national Top 10 matchup.

TE ARIK GILBERT VS. PHILLIP WEBB

Gilbert is a very athletic tight end who can stretch the field while Webb has great length and could grow into a hybrid at the next level. I like this matchup because of the size comparison between the two , although Gilbert is obviously a bit bigger. This should be fun to watch.

TE DARNELL WASHINGTON VS. LB NOAH SEWELL

Talk about an interesting size matchup here. Washington has about six inches on Sewell but they weigh about the same. This will be a good test for Sewell to see how he can move in space and cover big, athletic tight ends. And I want to see how quick Washington can be.

OL BRYCE FOSTER VS. DL MCKINNLEY JACKSON

Foster is a physical lineman and a bit of a mauler at this stage and Jackson’s strength is his power in the trenches. Both players need to work on their athleticism and agility, so this will be a good matchup to watch if you just want to see power against power.

OL WALKER PARKS VS. DL BRIAN BRESEE

Parks is a smooth tackle who is just starting to reach his potential and seems to get better every time we see him while Bresee is a special talent who could be a big end or athletic defensive tackle at the next level. We’re not sure if they will go against it other because it depends on which position each plays, but this is a matchup we’d love to see.

WR JORDAN JOHNSON VS. DB KELEE RINGO

Johnson is the highest rated wide receiver at the event and Ringo is the highest rated defensive back so why wouldn’t we want to see this matchup? Johnson has good size and plays with speed and power and Ringo is a rare tall and filled out corner with great hips. Johnson will try to prove he’s a legit five star and might do so on Ringo’s back.

WR KOY MOORE VS. DB AVANTAE WILLIAMS

Moore is a good route runner with good speed and hands while Williams is a smart, heady and athletic defensive back who could be a corner or safety at the next level. Moore will be hard to cover but Williams could do a good job.

WR JOSH DOWNS VS. DB ANDRE SELDON