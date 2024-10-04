SEC race shaping up for four-star WR Vance Spafford

Adam Gorney discusses the latest in 2026 wide receiver Vance Spafford's recruitment, including interest from Ole Miss and Georgia.
Adam Gorney discusses the latest in 2026 wide receiver Vance Spafford's recruitment, including interest from Ole Miss and Georgia.
Adam Gorney discusses where things stand for four-star linebacker Madden Faraimo and whether the Irish are in the lead.
Here's more on Madden Williams' visit to Penn State as Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney gives his take.
Two of the top 5 national commits to Mt West schools are S Logan Christensen (JSerra) & OT Ashdon Wnetrzak (Sierra Cyn).
After cutting his list to 4 programs, three-star 2025 PG Lino Mark (Notre Dame) has announced he's headed to Rutgers.
Rob Cassidy explores what Baylor is getting in 4-star SF Tounde Yessoufou (St. Joseph), as well as what his pledge means
