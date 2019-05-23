Over the next two weeks, Rivals.com is taking a look at five-stars at each position from 2012 to 2015 (classes that are now nearly completely out of college football and off to the pros) and how they fared compared to our ranking to determine which spots we got right and which ones we got wrong. We move to the offensive line.

There is a maxim in evaluating football talent that offensive linemen are the hardest to project, but we did an admirable job with the 2012-2015 recruiting classes. Maybe not a ton of hits on first-rounders, but a lot of the five-star talent was drafted and they’re in the early years of successful professional careers.

There were 15 five-star offensive linemen during that stretch and nine of those were drafted. There were four first-rounders in Nelson, Tunsil, Humphries and Peat. Robinson was a second-rounder.

Banner, who has such incredible size but was still a major project in high school, was a fourth-round pick, as was Johnson. Theus went in the fifth round. Murphy, one of the more dominant offensive tackles in the West in recent memory, had a solid career at Stanford but didn’t get drafted until the sixth round.

There were a fair share of misses as well, further proving that analysis on offensive linemen can be really difficult and challenging. Ivey looked like a can’t-miss prospect in the 2015 class and he was rated fourth nationally but went undrafted last month.

In large part, the 2015 offensive linemen were misses, as Richmond just did a graduate transfer to USC for next season, and Teuhema had a strong start at LSU but left for academic reasons, landed at Southeastern Louisiana and ended up in the AAF before it folded earlier this spring.

Prince, Kalis and Simmons all went undrafted, and they’re with Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Seattle, respectively.