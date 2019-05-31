Last week and into this week, Rivals.com is taking a look at five-stars at each position from 2012 to 2015 and how they fared compared to our ranking to determine which spots we got right and which ones we got wrong. We move to safeties.

When it comes to safeties there were a lot of hits, as many of the players at that position were first- or second-round selections - even if some of them are now playing new positions.

James, Fitzpatrick and Thompson were taken in the first round, and now Thompson is playing linebacker for the Carolina Panthers.

Smith (now Smith-Schuster), Cravens, Bell and Collins were second-round picks. and Smith-Schuster was picked as a receiver after playing both ways at Long Beach (Calif.) Poly and then playing offense at USC.

Of the final three five-stars during this period in Rivals rankings, only McQuay was drafted, and that was in the sixth round.

Despite having a great career at Virginia where he had well over 100 tackles in all four seasons, Blanding went undrafted but has since been picked up by Carolina. Redfield was expelled from Notre Dame prior to his senior season and finished his college career at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He played in the AAF before it went under.