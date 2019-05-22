Over the next two weeks, Rivals.com is taking a look at five-stars at each position from 2012 to 2015 (classes that are now nearly completely out of college football and off to the pros) and how they fared compared to our ranking to determine which spots we got right and which ones we got wrong. We move to wide receiver and tight end:

Four five-stars during this period were first-round selections in Ridley, Treadwell, Agholor and Howard, the only five-star tight end in this stretch. There were also two second-rounders in Kirk and Green-Beckham. The Rivals 'hit' rate, five-stars who go on to be drafted in the first three rounds, was 6-for-16 (38 percent) for the positions from 2012-2015.



But those were not the only success stories, either, as Malone was a fourth-round pick, Diggs went in the fifth round and has had arguably the most successful NFL career of anybody on this list so far, Cain was a sixth-round pick and Dupre went in the seventh.

There were also some misses as well, but mainly on players who we thought were on the fringe about making five-stars in the first place, took a shot on and ended up being more wrong than right.

Johnson and Irwin both went undrafted and both were picked up as free agents. Campbell was a hot debate throughout the recruiting cycle, ended up not doing much at Florida State and is expected to be a graduate transfer at Penn State.

Lane was another prospect where the analysts were torn on his ranking - and even his future position - and after not making an impact at receiver for the Seminoles he switched over to defensive back but has fallen off the map. Noil went undrafted, tried to land in the NFL and in other pro leagues but that didn’t work and he was arrested in April in College Station.