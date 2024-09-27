PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SNTkxUDg2TFhYJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVI1OTFQODZMWFgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Senior Citizens: Seventh-year players in college football

Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
@adamgorney
After the UNLV situation this week where Matthew Sluka left over an NIL dispute and UNLV named Hajj-Malik Williams the starter, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney looks at Williams and even more college football players in their seventh season.

RELATED: Breaking down some of the most tenured players in college football

BRYAN ADDISON - UCLA

Rated one notch below five-star status in the 2018 class out of Gardena (Calif.) Serra, Addison originally picked UCLA but was granted his release in the summer following signing day because of an issue with a standardized test score.

The high four-star athlete landed at Oregon where he started playing receiver but then moved to defensive back a few years later. Addison spent six seasons with the Ducks before transferring to UCLA for this final season. He’s third on the Bruins with 14 tackles and a fumble recovery so far.

TYNEIL HOPPER - Michigan State

An early Auburn lean before the Tigers decided to go in another direction, Hopper looked at Tulane, Western Kentucky and others before the four-star tight end from Roswell, Ga., signed with Boise State. Hopper played for the Broncos for five seasons before transferring to Michigan State.

But Hopper suffered a season-ending injury in the Spartans’ third game against Washington and he was granted a seventh year by the NCAA. He has no catches yet this season.

JORDAN MCCLOUD - Texas State

A three-star quarterback in the 2018 class out of Tampa (Fla.) Sickles, McCloud played at South Florida for four seasons where his redshirt freshman year was the best, throwing for 12 touchdowns. He stayed with the Bulls for a few more years before transferring to Arizona, then to James Madison and now he’s closing out his college career at Texas State.

Coming up on his 25th birthday on Nov. 4, McCloud has thrown for 815 yards with nine touchdowns and three INTs so far this season.

DAVID REESE - Cal

Miami and Michigan were the other main contenders in Reese’s recruitment but the mid-level four-star from Vero Beach, Fla., chose Florida in the summer before his senior season. Ranked as the fourth-best inside linebacker in the 2018 class, Reese played five seasons for the Gators before transferring to Cal for his final two years.

He has two tackles in three games for the Golden Bears this season.

RAYMOND SCOTT - James Madison

Playing in 41 games over four seasons at USC and two at Fresno State before transferring for a final year at James Madison, Scott was a four-star linebacker out of Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne in the 2018 class.

Through three games this season, Scott has totaled 10 tackles. He was a Rivals250 member and the seventh-best ILB in his class.

REGGIE SUTTON - Rutgers

Sutton is the unique example of signing with one program and staying there for his entire college career as he’s now in his seventh season at Rutgers. In 2018, the three-star offensive guard from Towson (Md.) Calvert Hall redshirted after four games. He played six in 2019, the 2020 COVID year did not count against eligibility, he was injured after three games in 2021, missed the entire 2022 year with injury and then played nine games in 2023 before being a big contributor for the Scarlet Knights in his final season.

HAJJ-MALIK WILLIAMS - UNLV

An unranked dual-threat quarterback from Atlanta (Ga.) Hapeville Charter, Williams signed with Army but then went to the U.S. Military Academy Prep before leaving there and spending five seasons at Campbell.

Williams then transferred to UNLV for this season where he was expected to be the backup to Matthew Sluka, who left this week over an NIL situation, and now Williams is expected to start this weekend against Fresno State. He hasn’t thrown a pass yet this season.

