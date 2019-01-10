Simpson leads Chaminade over Providence in nonleague action
Chaminade Eagles 69, Providence Pioneers 54Chaminade used a strong second quarter to defeat Providence, 69-54, in a nonleague contest on Wednesday night.Sophomore Kenneth Simpson scored 11 of his g...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news