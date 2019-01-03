Sophomore T.J. Wainwright emerging as a high-level shooter
LA VERNE, Calif. -- Out West, sophomore combo guard T.J. Wainwright is emerging as not only a top shooter in his region, but one of the best in the country in the class of 2021.
After sitting out the first month of the season at Santa Monica (Calif.) High due to transfer rules, the high scoring six-footer is glad to be back on the floor.
"I'm just trying to bring my energy to the team," Wainwright told Rivals.com. "I'm trying to help get more defensive stops and trying to be more of a defensive presence. That's been a focus of mine. I'm also trying to be more of a leader for the team."
Of course, his bread and butter is shooting it from deep and even though he's new to the team he doesn't shy away from taking open looks.
"In practice I set the tone," said Wainwright. "I played against these guys last year so they knew what I would bring to the table."
Wainwright hasn't yet received his first scholarship offer, but he's been hearing from the likes of LSU, San Diego State, Tulane and USC and he's been on campus in Baton Rouge and L.A.
"I got to watch a practice, meet the coaches and most of the players so that was really good," said Wainwright of his visit to LSU. "I was down in Louisiana already and I started to communicate with the coaches and we set it up to go see them."
Of course, USC is close to home.
"It was pretty cool, it was actually my first visit," said Wainwright of USC. "Walking around campus, meeting the people was good. Plus it's close to home."
Still early in his recruitment, Wainwright is looking to add to his game. His jump shot and confidence in it will always be a weapon, but he knows at his size he has to be able to run a team.
"Definitely, being a leader and a guy who makes plays for others is a focus," said Wainwright. "I'm working on it. I feel comfortable in that role and I think I can be a two or a one."