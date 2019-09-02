This week in the Starting Five, national analyst Eric Bossi discusses the upcoming Rivals.com rankings week, what to think of recent news around the recruitments of five-star shooting guards Jalen Green and Terrence Clarke and a look at some weekend pickups.



1. RANKINGS UPDATES COMING ALL WEEK

It's another Rivals.com rankings week and we'll be updating the 2020 Rivals150, expanding to a full Rivals150 in the class of 2021 and introducing our first ranking of the class of 2022. We'll kick things off on Tuesday by releasing our updated top 10 from the class of 2020 where 7-footer Evan Mobley currently holds the No. 1 spot. On Wednesday, we'll release the full Rivals150 for the senior class where there will be plenty of change and several newcomers to the rankings. On Thursday, we will release the full positional rankings for 2020.

Jonathan Kuminga currently holds the No. 1 spot in 2021 and we'll see if he can hold on when 2021's rankings get released on Friday. On Saturday, we'll roll out our first edition of position rankings for 2021. As for 2022, they'll be released next Monday and it's no secret that Emoni Bates will debut in the top spot; it's just a matter of who comes in at No. 2.



2. LOOKING AT JALEN GREEN'S VISITS

3. LOOKING AT TERRENCE CLARKE'S UPCOMING DECISION

Late last week, five-star shooting guard Terrence Clarke who currently ranks No. 2 in the class of 2021 announced that he's down to a final six of Boston College, Duke, Kentucky, Memphis, Texas Tech and UCLA. He'll be announcing his decision on Sept. 14. I don't expect Clarke to take any visits between now and then and unless I hear something otherwise, I have to figure that Kentucky is the team to beat here. I've made a FutureCast pick for that to happen.

I know that Clarke and possibly reclassifying is always a big question. He's been open about looking into it and I get asked about it all the time by our subscribers at Rivals.com. We won't know until the spring if it will be possible, but if I was a betting man I would ultimately bet on him ending up in the current senior class. What's most interesting about that is say Kentucky does get Clarke, does it impact Jalen Green or Josh Christopher? Duke got R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson and Cameron Reddish to commit together and if there is anybody else who can pull off a similar feat it's John Calipari.



4. CINCINNATI LANDS TWINS

New Cincinnati head coach John Brannen continued to build his backcourt of the future over the weekend by landing commitments No. 2 and No. 3 from the class of 2020 when he landed twin brothers Gabe Madsen and Mason Madsen. The three-star shooting guards join three-star point guard Michael Saunders and should certainly beef up the Bearcats outside shooting. From the times I've watched them, Gabe is the most ready of the two to contribute. He's got legitimate 6-foot-5 size, is strong and is a very dangerous shooter from deep. I also like that he can create for himself off the dribble a bit and plays with toughness and swagger. Mason Madsen is also a tough customer. Like his brother he is a dangerous shooter from deep but he doesn't enjoy the same size. Ideally, he can develop some off the dribble and play as more of a combo guard at Cincinnati.



5. COLORADO GETS LATE ADDITION