Love. Unity. Respect. These are all manifested through the hands, feet and mentalities of the women that have done battle at the T.Ware Women Pro Am League these past 24 years in Los Angeles! https://instagram.com/twarewomensproam Ask any credible sports writer or basketball insider. Tenesha Ware’s Pro Am League is the mecca of women’s hoops in the United States and they’ll tell you T-Ware’s Pro Am is hands down the best women’s Pro Am in the country. The reason is because the talent is incredible and it’s so organized with all its positive vibes. Each and every week at Lindsey Middle School in Long Beach this past season there has been an elite level of play by 8 teams made up of lovely lady warriors and strategizing coaches dueling to see who will finish the season on top. They love to grimace and grunt against each other all season long among themselves, absolutely not a micron of effort is held back. Each possession reminds me of an NCAA regional quarterfinal game where sweat turns to frenetic moments in time frozen in the athletes memories forever! For the participants, it’s always time to turn it up, to come up with a win. Things get chippy sometimes in a healthy way when elite competitors refuse to lose. The whole scene is out of this world with its fast paced games, pre game swag fashion kick game which kind of translates into a shoe show. But it’s all positive with everyone going out of their way to cheer for their friends and watching other teams before your game starts. Each Sunday is a whole day event of 7 hours of real hoop heads hanging out with each other just loving each other and the game. There are incredibly legendary men coaches and figures like Casper Ware Sr. that are enlightened who realize that women are into their feelings and must accept each other as they battle side by side in the league.



L to R: Rebekah Gardner (UCLA/WNBA), Tenesha Ware, and Atonye Nyingifa (UCLA/former overseas pro player)

Boys and men? You can take them off a bus and plug and play fosho. T-Ware’s League the last 24 years has been LA’s and the country’s premier spot to feature your “A” game en route to respect! My great friend Big Chuck was Tupac Shakur’s close confidant and was the main recording studio producer for Death Row Records. I asked him what Pac would think of such great T.Ware Pro Am ballers. I showed him video a while ago and asked him what he thought of the games. I asked him what did he think Tupac would think of the games. Chuck thought Pac would say, “Since we all came from a woman, got our name from a woman, and our game from a woman, I wonder why we take from women. That’s from his song E-Woods. “But Pac loved women expressing themselves, whether that be in sport or music. Pac would simply say that these women playing so fiercely at a high level is really dope bro.” #keep your head up You the reader may be asking me the writer, E-Woods, “Is this league really that super crazy off the charts fierce?” Yes, you must trust me because I have been a writer for SLAM, published 600 features on NBA, WNBA, prep, college, a plethora of the proverbial upcoming hotness players these last 21 years. I’ve been writing with evaluation skills for Rivals.com. trying to find The Truth like my guy Paul Pierce the whole time. I’m in constant search mode for the real real. This feature story on T-Ware’s Pro Am is so dear to my heart because it’s about the fierce mentality and support of women supporting each other to keep the best mecca of hoop venue in America alive the last 24 years. How dope is that? Beyond fierce? This story will try to highlight many women hoopers. It will try to highlight a great T.Ware Pro Am coach in Keion Kindred who is “LA basketball” and his well organized Team Redemption supported by expert trainers Rob Valentine and San Dixon whom I’m in the middle of writing her life story on.



Left to right: Rob Valentine, San Dixon, Keion Kindred

Here is R-Valentines life story I did on him. (https://californiapreps.rivals.com/news/rob-valentine-trainer-supreme-the-fire-within-part-1-) Keion is J-Harden’s trainer along with so many others in his Consistency Leads to Currency consortium of trainers. His close friends call him Keyz and he’s the man who gets ultimate respect as The Gatekeeper of LA trainers and pro league coaches that seek his advice in the City of Angels. K-Kindred would’ve been an NBA phenom like Rudy Gay if not for his unfortunate micro fracture injuries in prep. His Team Redemption has phenomenal players who listen to the captain and steady their mettle with his excellent advice. An ultra standout is former WNBA champion and former WNBA All-Star Essence Carson who could be considered the epitome and current queen of the T.Ware Pro League because of her transcendent hoop skills, basketball resume, and off the charts abilities to lead. She’s also into music and has started her own music studio while mentoring others. She does TED talks and is a self described hope dealer that all appreciate measuring their game up against in the league. Let’s hear from the singular K-Kindred on what makes The T.Ware Pro Am so special to him, “I’m beyond humbled and honored to be a part of this magnificent league these past 10+ years pouring our life blood into winning 3 titles and recent back to back championships. “The platform and basketball culture established here is amazing and the league will continue to grow. We see the 6 foot 6 point forward #1 the country Sydney Douglas come into our Team Redemption filled with pros and has fit right in and played really well. I just hope to coach her for years, she is the future of womens basketball.” Syd? When I’m in the gym to watch her, the crowd quiets into a hush and they all start to whisper, “Here comes that baby Wemby, that new TAKEOVER, and I and hear she starting to dunk and all that as an 8th grader!” Some people know I’m friends with Sydney and her family and they ask about her. I tell them all that Sydney is the most humble, hardworking great kid I’ve ever met. I offer to give them a link of the her story I wrote, it’s all love for people I’m proud of. https://californiapreps.rivals.com/news/humble-sydney-douglas-is-the-future-of-basketball-the-chosen-one- I’ve known Keyz a decade and I’ve done 10 stories on him and Chris Young who is an LA icon trainer, player, mentor, coach and incredible supporter of T-Ware’s Pro Am. They are fam, but it’s T-Ware’s league that I’m realizing I need to do ten more stories on because the action is like a roller coaster of excitement, the personalities so freaking engaging, the skill so refined.



Heartless Hope of Chicago goes up for a block on unidentified player in T-Ware League

Heartless Hope is so worthy of her own story. Team Runnit is a team that I follow and is very successful in T-Ware’s league. It’s full of mad great talent and shooters that can’t stop, won’t stop, like Andrina Rendon, she’s so tough as nails.I tell so many of my new friends in the league that I appreciate them. They all amaze me. 100. Whether it’s A. Wilson who does this phenom body building for herself and training for her clients, she’s a beast in game who played at the University of Colorado with my guy Spencer Dinwiddie of the NBA. Wilson’s swag, her grace, and her ability to love the game is like so many of her sisters of the league. It’s like something I never thought I could’ve experienced, and I’ve seen it all in 52 years in life people! Viewers who are into women’s college basketball I bet remember Iowa’s transcendent college super star Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese of LSU going at it in the NCAA playoffs recently, right? The face guard moment that was maybe controversial to some? I didn’t think so. The time when Angel was pointing at her ring finger saying I’m getting my ring moment? That’s how the T.Ware Pro Am is every moment of the game. I can attest that most of the women are “on 10.” That’s to say they are in a state of semi to full trash talk in a good way. Pumping themselves up with competitive talking to try to get an edge. I love seeing this because players are just trying to gain an advantage. They pump themselves up usually to make the game fun for all. This is what Caitlin said about Angel after that historic moment, “We’re all competitive. We all show our emotions in different ways. You know, Angel is a tremendous, tremendous player. I have nothing but respect for her.” But the competitive nature in college or prep is absolutely nothing like T-Ware’s league. I respect them to the core of my soul. I used to play at the Slauson Rec Center in Compton in the early 2000’s. It’s different in that gym and setting. You have to be extremely tough, show respect, show absolutely no fear. If you do this you will be accepted. The same can be said in T-Ware’s League. If you show a bit of fear, you will be eaten alive like a pack of piranha in a river no doubt. This league is a league of its own, it’s where only the strong survive. You might as well turn in your basketball card and quit if you can’t handle someone personally challenging you, squaring up to you and telling you something harsh in hoop game. Former WNBA refs have total control. There are 4 of them that have been officiating in the W and also recently in the Pro Am. This league is not for the meek, you have to be able to take the pressure that your own teammates and opponents will ask of you.



Brittney Elena ( player for GAGE, WNBA influencer) and Coach Earl Ramsey

This league is like a whole other level compared to other situations in other places. You have to be totally comfortable being uncomfortable really. The women there have matured and are in each other’s feelings. In the parking lot they talk about prep rivalries turning into lifelong friendships turning into how can I help you get overseas contracts? There was a prep phenom in the league for a few games, Chasity (Chas) Rice of Mater Dei. She’s the best freshman combo guard I’ve seen in her class in the country. Chas put on for her upcoming rep against some of the best comp you will find. Period. Chas, I’m giving her a SLAM jersey like I did DeMar DeRozan and Brandon Jennings that showed me great things at an early age of their junior high year years. https://instagram.com/chas.isabucket My point is, T-Ware’s league is that place where you get to show you got stripes, prove you can show and go vs. the best of the best in the country! I met super dope Brittney Elena an uber WNBA influencer who is that woman everyone loves from NorCal and Air Hearn who played for Memphis and I think deserves to play in the WNBA. I broke them both off some SLAM gear because my guy Scoop Jackson, the most epic of all SLAM Magazine writers I know and love, he told me long ago I should give out some SLAM gear to the most epic ballers I could find! I see so many at T-Ware’s that meet this criteria like my fam “Jay Will,” Jineen Williams, that hard driving player that makes it happen in game. She inspires her team and grows the culture like few ever have. https://instagram.com/_therealjaywill When you watch Amanda Frost play in the league you realize what the true meaning of what ice cold blood veins in your game means as she pours rainbow jumpers, displays switchback attacks. She’s been a killa a long time! Her fam is so supportive, child so adorable! There so many examples like her in this league. The ultimate creative Nikki Boutte is a beyond fashionable phenom photographer who reminds me of Aaliyah who is so talented among other incredible photographer greats at The Pro Am. Even the refs make the game fun, like Tessondra who is a great former player at Cal St LA who coaches at West LA and now also does fantastic portraits of art.



Amanda Frost and her family at T-Ware league

I did a what others told me was a super story on T-Ware’s league previously known as the Women’s Drew League about 6 years ago. It is one of my proudest accomplishments. Here is the link: https://californiapreps.rivals.com/news/women-s-drew-league-life-liberty-and-the-pursuit-of-respect The league, as the ever infinitely incredible Tenesha Ware will tell us, is the same besides the name change from the Drew League. You see fire WNBA players such as Chelsea Gray playing in the T-Ware League not too long ago. She just won the chip and has been a phenom in the W for so long. My girl 6 foot 7 inch Imani Stafford McGee played last year and dominated with Team GAGE, which stands for God And Grind Everyday. https://instagram.com/gage_basketball What makes T-Ware’s Pro a Mecca of hoop is the support that those in the basketball community give to each other. As the old spiritual shouts out, “Lift every voice and sing!” My dear friend Noelle Quinn (Bishop Montgomery, UCLA, Seattle WNBA legend and current head coach) played at the T-Ware league in years past and just killed it there. Her friend Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis played the same day that Breanna Stewart was in attendance. It was quite a day a couple years ago!



L to R: Noelle Quinn, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis, and Breanna Stewart

Other tremendous players that are playing in the league that are so deserving of props include Atonye Nyingifa of UCLA and WNBA who was just named co-player of the week with eye popping stats with her fye game! Another is Rebekah Gardner a former Bruin who was just on the all rookie team of the WNBA. The T-Ware Pro Am League has players that can go go! Tenesha Ware’s family is perhaps the most revered in LA’s history. Her father Casper Sr. was a truly great baller who was the backcourt mate of the legendary Ray Lewis whose name speaks for itself. Her brother Casper Jr. played in the NBA and overseas. Her adoring husband Deric was a fire baller for Manuel Arts High back in the day. I’ve known Deric since the 90s. D has mentored 1,000s if not way more LA kids and has a heart of gold. He has helped NBA all stars to keep a great mentality on their rise upward. He’s a pillar and huge part of the success over the years of the family’s altruistic endeavors. Tenesha’s tireless family members have formed a non-profit called The Ware Way that helps youngsters essentially help themselves to find a way to become the best version of themselves. Let’s hear from Tenesha who played at Cal State LA on why she has dedicated her life to creating a safe and nurturing space for women to feel respected in LA, “My mother and father went to Charles Drew Middle School and I’m going to always remember my roots and offer praise to the love of sport and community that I saw in them while growing up. “I’ll always remember the sacrifices I saw my dad make while helping others. He never charged others, just volunteered to make others better, improve others however he could. He has been my role model, both my parents taught me that. I’m the oldest of seven children. “We try to set up the footage of the action that the awesome photographer Nikki Boutte and other creative and talented photographers who cover the games. Our Pro Am is trying to provide opportunities such as professional jobs overseas, college scholarships, coaching and officiating opportunities. “Many WNBA players have played or made an appearance in the T. Ware Women’s Pro-Am. Our mission statement is to create an environment that respects women’s basketball while providing opportunities for growth beyond the game. “We hope that the history of the game remembers some highlight players who played in our League like Tanesha Johnson, Charisse Sampson, Jessica Cheeks (USC) Erica Jackson (USC) and Melanie Peterson of Stanford. We’ve had so many professional and D1 players that we’re so proud of that stand out. “If I had to single out a few I might mention Nicky McCrimmon of the WNBA and Nikki Teasley of the WNBA LA Sparks. They were two of the first players to play in our league from the WNBA. Our T.Ware Women’s Pro-Am started 2 years after the WNBA started! “Playing in our League also gives many women an economic opportunity via the overseas route. They also feel good seeing themselves in action with skills they are keeping sharp after prep and college. “I’ve had times when the league had to go on a loan basis to stay solvent, but we always keep with it because we believe in the women having the venue to be with and for each other. The love to flourish in each other. “Great supporters of our league have helped us for over 15 years. From Courtney Watkins‘ Courtney Corner, Chris Young, Kari Ahloo of Jordan Brand who outfitted the women with their own shoes which was so exciting. “Also Dez Ale of Her Game, which is a young women’s empowerment clothing brand and Dez’s sister Rheina, who is the coach at Bishop Montgomery and a player in the league. And to the great many others that help in small and great ways. “The women play and give their hearts to the game, it’s a wonder to see them all play with their passion. I try to meet their passion and support them. We support each other, lift each other, whole-heartedly for the greater good. “Great hoops, with love. It all comes down to love in the end for each other and the game.” The coaches at the T.Ware Pro Am are really good, know how to manage talent, personalities, time. I’ve known 6,500 D1 and D2 coaches these last 21 years and countless AAU coaches as well. Most coaches ability in T-Ware’s League is really high. Let me give them the ultimate compliment and offer a dope lyric to describe their proficiency: “My Mind so sharp, If I—- around and cut my head off!” #T-Ware coaches don’t play around!



A. Wilson, former U of Colorado player, workout professional