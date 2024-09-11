Tajh Ariza already has ties to a Kentucky coach

Will Brady Smigiel join the list of decommitments from Florida State? Adam Gorney discusses that and more.
Rivals spoke with Khamenia (Harvard-Westlake) about his time in Chapel Hill and its impact. Here's what he said.
DE Alhassan Iddrissu (Modesto Christian) received an offer from FSU in Jan. & is among several under the radar targets.
Nehemiah Johnson says he's rock solid with UCLA. The Orange Lutheran standout is expected to play center for the Bruins.
Tristan Phillips (Ventura) was thrilled to receive the Oregon offer and has already scheduled a visit for the OSU game.
