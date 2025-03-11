Tajh Ariza: "Ben Simmons With a Shot"

Cats Illustrated spoke with SF Tajh Ariza and Westchester coach Cotton DeWitt and got the latest on Tajh's recruitment.
USC has certainly made Vlad Dyakonov (Folsom) a priority, And what's his interest level in return?
Prospects are back on the road, as camp & 7-on-7 season is in full gear. Photo: Tay Lockett (San Diego University City).
On Tuesday, USC reeled in a commitment from four-star WR Trent Mosley (Santa Margarita), one of its priority targets.
It has been a few weeks since we’ve taken a look at all the five-stars in the 2026 class so here's the latest on them.
