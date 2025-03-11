USC reels in commitment from four-star WR Trent Mosley to continue momentum

On Tuesday, USC reeled in a commitment from four-star Rivals250 wide receiver Trent Mosley , out of local Santa Margarita Catholic HS, landing one of its priority targets while delivering on the pledge for a strong recruiting haul of top local and in-state prospects.

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney weighs in on USC's newest four-star commit ...

What is your evaluation of Trent Mosley as a wide receiver prospect?

Gorney: "When he's on the field, he's very good, but he's been off the field a lot. He's always sorting of dealing with an injury or he's not playing. I went to see him play against St. John Bosco last year and he wasn't on the field. So he's a very talented kid. He's muscled-up. He kind of reminds me of like a little bit of a taller Amon-Ra St. Brown in terms of physical stature. That's what he looks like. Now, is he that dominant? No, no one is, but he kind of looks like that. His ranking could go higher if he can consistently stay on the field, but that's been an issue. There have been plenty of events for him to come through and compete at over the last year or so, and I haven't seen him at many. So that's sort of the issue -- very talented football player, but especially as you get into the Big Ten you're going to be dealing with a lot more hard hitting and nagging injuries and the season is longer and all those kinds of things. Can he stay on the field consistently to deliver what he can do?

What did you see from his recruitment and how significant is it for USC to lock in the early commitment?

Gorney: "Yeah, it is significant because both of his parents went to Notre Dame, so there was definitely a major pull there, and his brother's at Stanford so there's definitely a major pull there. But USC and UCLA had come on strong, and USC was always that school if he was going to stay home he would probably end up at. Notre Dame played for the national championship, so that's hard to say no to. That education at Stanford and Notre Dame is definitely hard to say no to, but there's a lot of pull at USC. The offense is much more friendly for what he's trying to do, so that was a big win for those guys."

Do you see him as predominantly a slot receiver?

Gorney: "He generally is, yes, but he has the physical presence to go on the outside. He's not just one of these tiny little speedster types that you have to plug in the slot and see what he can do. He has the physical makeup to go on the outside, which kind of gives him that versatility and kind of see where we can go, so I think he can do a little of both."

What's your take overall on USC's recruiting momentum with the No. 1-ranked class?

Gorney: "Yeah, having the No. 1-ranked class in December is far more important than having it in March, but it's definitely a very strong class. So we'll see. There was the history last year of losing a lot of guys, especially out of the region, later. Bringing in such a heady recruiting staff, you're getting some of the best recruiting guys in the country to all join onto one team. It's not like Chad Bowden came in and he's just bringing some lackeys with him -- they're bringing in some really, really talented guys to recruit. I think they're refocusing on LA and out. It's sort of that inside-out approach, home-first in recruiting. I think that's important, and Mosley's a big win there."