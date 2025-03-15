Gorney's Predictions: Ryder Lyons, Kaydin Jones, LaDamion Guyton

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney has three predictions on five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons , four-star running back Kaydin Jones and the top of the 2027 rankings.

Ryder Lyons is one of the most interesting prospects in the 2026 class both on and off the field and his recruitment has taken some interesting turns recently.

Once considered a near USC lock, that all changed once four-star QB Jonas Williams flipped his pledge from Oregon to the Trojans. USC is still being considered by Lyons (the location, playing for Lincoln Riley and his brother plays there are all factors) but now Oregon, Michigan and BYU are the other three frontrunners.

This is where it gets especially interesting with another five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, who is down to Oregon and Georgia, visited both schools in recent days and should be close to a final decision.

If Curtis picks the Ducks then Lyons might be down to Michigan and BYU. If Curtis re-commits to Georgia then Oregon might emerge as the frontrunner for Lyons. If the Folsom, Calif., standout softly eliminates Oregon considering Curtis’ next move then the Wolverines could be sitting really pretty.

Lyons has a ton of confidence and swagger and might pick BYU in a shocking recruiting move but Michigan looks strongest now according to sources.

By the time Lyons gets through his senior season, then a one-year Mormon mission, he could go to Ann Arbor for one season, presumably sit behind Bryce Underwood for one year and learn, Underwood would then be off to the NFL and Lyons could step in. It never works out so easily (just ask Arch Manning who had to wait for two years behind Quinn Ewers) but that’s the idea.

Michigan is emerging and is now the team to beat. Unless something unforeseen happens, the Wolverines will get Lyons.