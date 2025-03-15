Heavy pursuit of four-star Oklahoma WR commit Daniel Odom

Ryder Lyons is one of the most interesting 2026 prospects and his recruitment has taken some interesting turns recently.
UCLA offered Buckey (Liberty) last Wednesday and he now has his sights set on returning to spring camp in April.
On Sunday evening, three-star WR Cynai Thomas (Riordan) announced his decision to commit to the Beavers.
Daniel Odom (St. John Bosco) has been committed to Oklahoma since January but is eager to take more visits elsewhere.
Xavier Owens (Narbonne) is focused the most on SMU and Washington as his top two but SMU may be trending up more.
