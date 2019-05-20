Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Georgia is already off to a fantastic start in this recruiting class and the Bulldogs boast the fifth-best class nationally, but the SEC power could be in for a major surge if things go the right way from an unlikely region.

A lot of five-stars in the West this recruiting cycle are seriously considering Georgia and now the Bulldogs’ coaching staff has to make sure it’s not all just lip service.

Five-star cornerback Kelee Ringo from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro was back in Athens this past weekend and Georgia, Texas and others are high on his list. Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan five-star running back Kendall Milton dropped a top four of LSU, Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama over the last few days.

Five-star tight end Darnell Washington, who has drawn physical comparisons to Zion Williamson and LeBron James, had an excellent trip to Georgia recently. And there were rumors that five-star linebacker Justin Flowe from Upland, Calif., was seriously considering a commitment to the Bulldogs during his trip there over the spring.

A lot of West prospects take visits all over the country only to end up somewhere closer to home - and in many recent years that stop has been USC. But there seems to be a change in the thinking with USC’s recent struggles and players finding success nationally.

Can Georgia clean up with West five-stars this recruiting cycle?