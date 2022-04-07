The recruiting picture is becoming more clear for Santa Ana-Mater Dei tight end Spencer Shannon. He has continued to take visits and speak with coaches heading into the spring months helping him figure out which programs are making him a priority in the class.

Being able to see schools in person has also allowed Shannon to get to know coaches better as he continues to conduct his evaluations of the schools on his offer list. That list has continued to grow in recent months with programs from all over the country now involved.

Washington State, Duke, San Jose State, Boston College, Utah, Washington, Cal and Louisville are some of the schools that have offered him in recent weeks and months.

Sorting through those options has been no small task with Shannon making visits to schools recently to help aid him in the process. He has a better handle of what is going to be most important now helping make his job of picking one school a bit easier.

“At the start it was a little difficult balancing everything,” he said. “Now I’m kind of getting into a good little rhythm just limiting when I take calls between certain hours. Then with visits I’ve got a couple more planned out already, and once I get those over with I’ll start planning more.”

Recently, the three-star prospect has been able to visit schools such as Tennessee, Cal and UCLA giving him more insight into each of those programs. Being able to have an in-person look at the teams and programs has been valuable.

“Some of the best stuff I’ve learned on the visits is about how the team functions together and how the guys on the team actually get a long rather than just what the coaches will tell you. You actually get to see it firsthand and see the chemistry with the guys on the team.”