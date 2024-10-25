Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend

Another big weekend of football is upon us with major visitor lists at Miami, Texas A&M and elsewhere. Here are the 10 visits Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is watching the closest this weekend.

BRANDON ARRINGTON - Texas A&M

Texas A&M and Oklahoma along with USC and others are the front-runners for the 2026 four-star athlete from Spring Valley (Calif.) Mount Miguel who definitely has five-star abilities. Arrington is long, lean, super fast, rangy, athletic and he loves to hit so he’s really intriguing as a receiver who can stretch the field or a long cornerback like Sauce Gardner. The word is the Aggies and the Sooners have the early edge so this environment should blow him away.

JACKSON CANTWELL - Alabama

Missouri, Alabama and Oregon with a sprinkle of Nebraska seem to be the four favorites for the 2026 five-star offensive lineman and he will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend to see the Crimson Tide and the Tigers face off. This is a great double-dip opportunity for the five-star as Missouri is definitely a major contender and the environment in Alabama should be something for Cantwell to see.

CALEB CUNNINGHAM - Ole Miss

Another interesting visit is coming up for Cunningham, who continues to reinforce his commitment to Alabama but took another visit over to Mississippi State last weekend and now will head back to Ole Miss. The in-state schools are not giving up on the high four-star receiver from Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County but it still feels like his pledge to the Crimson Tide remains firm. Still, it is interesting that he’ll be back in Oxford again as coach Lane Kiffin and staff won’t give up.

ANQUON FEGANS - Alabama

The rumor a few weeks ago was that Alabama was pretty confident in the ability to flip the four-star Auburn safety commit and this weekend is the Crimson Tide’s chance. After an early commitment to USC, Fegans backed off that pledge and picked the Tigers but they’re struggling mightily as well. Alabama is definitely making a run at the Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson standout and Fegans will be there this weekend.

ELIJAH HAVEN - Texas A&M

Maybe no program, no matter what, can beat LSU for the 2027 five-star quarterback from Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham. But Florida, Auburn and others are giving it a serious shot and the Aggies will have Haven on campus this weekend for a thriller against LSU. A big win for Texas A&M, a convincing defensive performance against LSU’s offense might be able to sway opinion but it’s no surprise Haven is visiting when the Tigers come to town.

JAVION HILSON - Texas A&M

I was told earlier this week that Texas is the program to beat in Hilson’s recruitment and then the five-star defensive end told me that the Longhorns, Aggies, UCF and Syracuse are really the four teams to watch. Texas is going to be tough to beat but Texas A&M has also produced an inordinate number of elite edge rushers and Hilson is one of the best in the class.

ZAHIR MATHIS - Ohio State

The high four-star defensive end from Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter has been committed to Ohio State since January so this might look like just another routine visit to his future college home. But Penn State has been putting major pressure on trying to flip Mathis and there seem to be some open lines of communication there. A great weekend in Columbus could finalize things. But the Nittany Lions don’t seem to be backing away.

DJ PICKETT - Miami

A few months before Pickett’s commitment to LSU in July, the five-star athlete told me that Miami was the team to beat. Then the Zephyrhills, Fla., two-way standout picked the Tigers. Still, Miami is undefeated, definitely coming after him hard and working on a flip of the in-state, five-star target. This seems right up coach Mario Cristobal’s alley.

JAHKEEM STEWART - Ohio State

A recent visit to Oregon blew Stewart away and now the Ducks are not only a legitimate contender in his recruitment but one of the top programs to beat. The reclassified five-star defensive end will be at Ohio State this weekend and he has loved his relationship with position coach Larry Johnson, which should only get stronger. USC is still in there and LSU is clearly lurking as well for the New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr standout.

ADRIAN WILSON - Colorado