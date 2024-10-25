Advertisement

Fresh off an official visit to Arkansas TE Gavin Garretson announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on Tuesday morning

 • Daniel Fair
On Monday evening Amador Valley HS signal caller Tristan Ti'a announced his commitment to Oregon State.

 • Dylan Callaghan-Croley
Brandon McCoy Jr. is #1 & close by are Alijah Arenas (#4), Christian Collins (#7), Tajh Ariza (#8) & Jason Crowe Jr.(#9)

 • Rob Cassidy
Included is the latest on TE Gavin Garretson (Pleasant Valley) and a late update on WR Vance Spafford (Mission Viejo).

 • Adam Gorney
Chris Nwuli (Sierra Canyon) announced his verbal commitment to the Scarlet Knights on Sunday.

 • Richie O'Leary

Published Oct 25, 2024
Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend
circle avatar
Adam Gorney  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Director
Twitter
@adamgorney
info icon
Another big weekend of football is upon us with major visitor lists at Miami, Texas A&M and elsewhere. Here are the 10 visits Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney is watching the closest this weekend.

MORE: Alabama hosting official visitors, flip targets and elite underclassmen

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2027 RANKINGS: Top 100

TRANSFER PORTAL: Full coverage | Player ranking | Team ranking | Transfer search | Transfer Tracker

BRANDON ARRINGTON - Texas A&M

Texas A&M and Oklahoma along with USC and others are the front-runners for the 2026 four-star athlete from Spring Valley (Calif.) Mount Miguel who definitely has five-star abilities. Arrington is long, lean, super fast, rangy, athletic and he loves to hit so he’s really intriguing as a receiver who can stretch the field or a long cornerback like Sauce Gardner.

The word is the Aggies and the Sooners have the early edge so this environment should blow him away.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH TEXAS A&M FANS AT AGGIEYELL.COM

JACKSON CANTWELL - Alabama

Missouri, Alabama and Oregon with a sprinkle of Nebraska seem to be the four favorites for the 2026 five-star offensive lineman and he will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend to see the Crimson Tide and the Tigers face off.

This is a great double-dip opportunity for the five-star as Missouri is definitely a major contender and the environment in Alabama should be something for Cantwell to see.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM

CALEB CUNNINGHAM - Ole Miss

Another interesting visit is coming up for Cunningham, who continues to reinforce his commitment to Alabama but took another visit over to Mississippi State last weekend and now will head back to Ole Miss.

The in-state schools are not giving up on the high four-star receiver from Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County but it still feels like his pledge to the Crimson Tide remains firm. Still, it is interesting that he’ll be back in Oxford again as coach Lane Kiffin and staff won’t give up.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OLE MISS FANS AT REBELGROVE.COM

ANQUON FEGANS - Alabama

The rumor a few weeks ago was that Alabama was pretty confident in the ability to flip the four-star Auburn safety commit and this weekend is the Crimson Tide’s chance. After an early commitment to USC, Fegans backed off that pledge and picked the Tigers but they’re struggling mightily as well.

Alabama is definitely making a run at the Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson standout and Fegans will be there this weekend.

ELIJAH HAVEN - Texas A&M

Maybe no program, no matter what, can beat LSU for the 2027 five-star quarterback from Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham. But Florida, Auburn and others are giving it a serious shot and the Aggies will have Haven on campus this weekend for a thriller against LSU.

A big win for Texas A&M, a convincing defensive performance against LSU’s offense might be able to sway opinion but it’s no surprise Haven is visiting when the Tigers come to town.

JAVION HILSON - Texas A&M

I was told earlier this week that Texas is the program to beat in Hilson’s recruitment and then the five-star defensive end told me that the Longhorns, Aggies, UCF and Syracuse are really the four teams to watch.

Texas is going to be tough to beat but Texas A&M has also produced an inordinate number of elite edge rushers and Hilson is one of the best in the class.

ZAHIR MATHIS - Ohio State

The high four-star defensive end from Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter has been committed to Ohio State since January so this might look like just another routine visit to his future college home.

But Penn State has been putting major pressure on trying to flip Mathis and there seem to be some open lines of communication there. A great weekend in Columbus could finalize things. But the Nittany Lions don’t seem to be backing away.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT DOTTINGTHEEYES.COM

DJ PICKETT - Miami

A few months before Pickett’s commitment to LSU in July, the five-star athlete told me that Miami was the team to beat. Then the Zephyrhills, Fla., two-way standout picked the Tigers.

Still, Miami is undefeated, definitely coming after him hard and working on a flip of the in-state, five-star target. This seems right up coach Mario Cristobal’s alley.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESCOUNTY.COM

JAHKEEM STEWART - Ohio State

A recent visit to Oregon blew Stewart away and now the Ducks are not only a legitimate contender in his recruitment but one of the top programs to beat. The reclassified five-star defensive end will be at Ohio State this weekend and he has loved his relationship with position coach Larry Johnson, which should only get stronger.

USC is still in there and LSU is clearly lurking as well for the New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr standout.

ADRIAN WILSON - Colorado

Fresh off his decommitment from Arizona State in recent days, Wilson will be at Colorado this weekend and he could be on flip watch. The four-star receiver from Pflugerville (Texas) Weiss has been in a lot of communication with the Buffaloes staff, he would be a splash commitment since he’s a talented receiver and it clearly seems like the team to beat now in his recruitment.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH COLORADO FANS AT CUSPORTSREPORT.COM

