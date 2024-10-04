Ten biggest visits on tap for this weekend

It isn’t the greatest slate of games this weekend in college football but there are still plenty of interesting storylines with top prospects hitting the road. Here are 10 we’re watching closely.

1. JACKSON CANTWELL - Georgia

There has been a lot of talk around the Midwest programs when it comes to the 2026 five-star offensive tackle from Nixa, Mo., but Georgia (and Oregon) are definitely heavily involved in his recruitment and Cantwell is headed back to Athens this weekend. From what his coach has said, Cantwell is going to make the best decision based on his development for the NFL and the Bulldogs certainly have their bona fides there as others continue to battle. MORE CANTWELL: Exclusive interview with Rivals

2. BRADY EDMUNDS - Ohio State

The 2027 four-star quarterback from Huntington Beach, Calif., might not be ready to make his commitment just yet but Edmunds will be back at Ohio State this weekend and the Buckeyes are definitely the front-runner in his recruitment. Texas is also high on the list and trips are expected to USC and UCLA as well. But from his relationship with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, his connections to Ohio State and more, this is something to watch.

3. JAVION HILSON - Florida State

The five-star defensive end from Cocoa, Fla., just cannot quit Florida State. He had been committed to the Seminoles but backed off that pledge in September only to say he would still consider them in his recruitment. He was expected at UCF last weekend but having so many top recruits there kind of backfired as Colorado came in and dominated. Texas has also been pegged to Hilson but the five-star is heading back to Tallahassee as FSU will try again with him.

4. DONOVAN MURPH - South Carolina

There has been a lot of news around Murph recently especially since he reclassified to the 2025 class from 2026 so his upcoming decision brings even more significance. Alabama and Clemson are definitely two to watch but there has been some chatter that staying home and playing for South Carolina could be an even bigger draw for the Columbia (S.C.) Irmo four-star standout. He will be taking another trip to see the Gamecocks this weekend.

5. JUSTUS TERRY - Georgia

The five-star defensive lineman was supposed to be at Alabama last weekend, but his high school game was rescheduled because of Hurricane Helene. Terry is expected back in Athens this weekend for the Auburn matchup as Georgia looks to take a bigger step forward in his recruitment. The Crimson Tide remain cautiously optimistic that they’re still in this one. Until he signs with Alabama, I still believe Georgia has the edge to get the Manchester, Ga., standout in its class.

6. RILEY PETTIJOHN - Ohio State

One of the more surprising things in recent months was when the five-star linebacker walked into media day at the Rivals Five-Star and said Ohio State and USC were leading his recruitment followed by Texas A&M and Texas. We wondered if he was blowing smoke since so many believe he was headed to the Longhorns. But Pettijohn committed to the Buckeyes in July and he’ll be back in Columbus this weekend. So why is this one so interesting? Rumors abound that a Texas visit could happen soon for the McKinney, Texas, standout so the Buckeyes will try to close the door on that this weekend.

7. LANCE JACKSON - Arkansas

Is this just an innocent trip to see his brother play or is there more to it? We will see after the weekend but the four-star defensive end, who has been committed to Texas since January, will be making his way to Arkansas to see his brother, Landon, who leads the team in sacks, and the Razorbacks against Tennessee. It would be a long shot to flip the Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove standout, but crazier things have happened.

8. ANTHONY JONES - Florida

Alabama and Auburn have been pegged as the two front-runners for the 2026 five-star edge rusher but when asked about that over the weekend, Jones intimated there were others involved. LSU and Georgia have been two mentioned but don't count out Texas A&M and Florida, where he will be over the weekend. It seems as if Jones might have cut down his list early only to have it expand again as the Gators try to make an impression this weekend.

9. LAMONT ROGERS - Texas A&M

Texas A&M was a contender throughout Rogers’ recruitment and it looked like for a while that he would stay in-state in either College Station or in Austin but in early July, Rogers committed to Missouri. The four-star offensive lineman from Mesquite (Texas) Horn will get to see the Tigers on the road this weekend at Texas A&M but the Aggies have been working on flipping him and getting him back to campus – no matter the opponent.

10. ERIC WINTERS - Georgia