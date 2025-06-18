Ten takeaways from opening night at Elite 11

USC may have taken the lead for RB Jaxsen Stokes (Sierra Canyon) and many new teams are after CB Duvay Williams (Serra).
Jones is headed to the Pacific Northwest. He committed to Washington explaining, “It was the relationships I built."
Justin Lewis (Rancho Cucamonga) capped a whirlwind week with an official visit to Westwood over the weekend.
Allen took his official visit over the weekend & picked the Wildcats over offers from California, Utah State & UC Davis.
The 100-meter champ from Clovis North committed to Cal following his official visit with the Bears this week.
