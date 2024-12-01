Texas A&M trending up with top recruits after renewed rivalry with Texas

Carlsbad handed Mater Dei a rare opening season loss, 74-72, at Foothill HS on Tues. Here's a recap and a photo gallery.
The seventeenth annual Nor Cal Tip-Off Classic will be held Saturday November 30, 2024 at Dublin HS in Dublin, CA.
National Signing Day is only a week away & a ton of big visits happened over the weekend. Pic: OT Milz Asiata (Aquinas).
WR Demaje Riley (Tulare Union) made a sudden decision late Tuesday evening and announced his commitment to UCLA.
Does USC have one last chance to overtake Notre Dame for LB Madden Faraimo (R) & no chance to flip CB Dijon Lee Jr (L)?
