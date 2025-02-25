Tuesdays with Gorney: Ranking the 10 biggest decommits of the 2026 cycle

Jared Curtis

Even though the 2026 recruiting class has just taken center stage there have already been some majorly impactful decommitments. In today’s Tuesdays With Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney looks at the 10 biggest prospects who have backed off their pledges so far – with many more to come.

1. JARED CURTIS' DECOMMITMENT FROM GEORGIA

Georgia scored a major early win when Curtis committed to the Bulldogs in March, wrapping up the quarterback spot for the 2026 class as he turned recruiter and the SEC power moved on to other targets. But by mid-October, the Nashville (Tenn.) Christian QB backed off that pledge saying he wanted to take other visits with an open mind and uncommitted. After seeing programs across the country, it’s now back to Georgia and Oregon for the five-star quarterback and it looks like the Ducks have the edge right now especially after four-star QB Jonas Williams flipped from Oregon to USC.

2. DERREK COOPER'S DECOMMITMENT FROM GEORGIA

The five-star all-purpose back was committed to Georgia for such a short time (four days) that it probably shouldn’t even count. But it’s on the books as a pledge and the Bulldogs are still working hard to get the physical runner back in the class. Georgia and Auburn are battling hard with many others for the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna standout but Miami feels very much like the team to beat as the Hurricanes have made him arguably the biggest priority in the class.

3. BRADY SMIGIEL'S DECOMMITMENT FROM FLORIDA STATE

The five-star quarterback from Newbury Park, Calif., committed to Florida State last summer before the Seminoles totally imploded on the field and then brought in new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn so Smigiel backed off his pledge in January as he looks for a new home. Washington is coming on strong as he loves the staff there and has loved multiple visits but UCLA could be an intriguing opportunity as well – and it’s about an hour from home. Michigan has circled back around after burning Smigiel the first time (when he was very close to committing there only to have Brady Hart take his spot before Hart flipped to Texas A&M) and others are involved.

4. LANDON DUCKWORTH'S DECOMMITMENT FROM SOUTH CAROLINA

Duckworth made a very early commitment to South Carolina that lasted nearly a year but as his recruitment took off heading into his junior season, the Jackson, Ala., QB backed off his pledge and is now looking at some other schools. The Gamecocks are still hanging around (and selling Duckworth on being the next LaNorris Sellers is an intriguing proposition) but Ole Miss is making a major run as he’s hit it off with coach Lane Kiffin. Alabama is involved and now Florida State should be watched since Duckworth was high on UCF and former coach Gus Malzahn is the new OC for the Seminoles.

5. JONAS WILLIAMS' FLIP FROM OREGON TO USC

The Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East four-star quarterback committed to Oregon over the summer and rarely do the Ducks lose big-time pledges plus USC found itself in a very interesting quarterback situation. The Trojans were the front-runner for five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons, who will take a one-year Mormon mission so he’s essentially a 2027 prospect, but taking Williams in 2026 was not ideal to Lyons, who will also look at Oregon, Ole Miss, Ohio State and he’s warming up a lot to Michigan. USC has its quarterback for 2026 and it was a big flip from a Big Ten foe.

6. DORIAN BARNEY'S DECOMMITMENT FROM ALABAMA

It’s hard to believe but Alabama has already lost two defensive back commitments with one being Barney as the four-star cornerback from Carrollton, Ga., backed off his pledge in the middle of his junior season. A final 12 – even if that doesn’t provide an extraordinary amount of insight into his favorites – has come down in recent days with Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Penn State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State, Colorado, Miami and North Carolina making the cut. The word is the Aggies have become the clear front-runners, but the list remains long for the four-star cornerback.

7. JAELEN WATERS' DECOMMITMENT FROM FLORIDA AND FLORIDA STATE

Waters could end up making the triumvirate of Florida school commitments. The Seffner (Fla.) Armwood standout has already been committed to Florida State and Florida but now Miami is the clear favorite in his recruitment with LSU still hanging in there. Waters is super close with new Miami position coach Will Harris, who bounced to the Hurricanes from Florida, and over the weekend at The Sevens Tournament in Atlanta, the four-star cornerback made it no secret he wants to play for Harris and Miami looks best.

8. ZAVION GRIFFIN-HAYNES' DECOMMITMENT FROM NORTH CAROLINA

Griffin-Haynes committed to North Carolina before this past season and decommitted in late November. Since that time, former coach Mack Brown was fired and the Tar Heels hired the greatest football coach of all-time in Bill Belichick. Ohio State has been a program that remains high for the four-star defensive end from Rolesville, N.C., with Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Notre Dame, NC State and others involved but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see North Carolina back in the picture. One source told me that Griffin-Haynes might end up not going too far from home.

9. IZAYIA WILLIAMS' DECOMMITMENT FROM LOUISVILLE, SYRACUSE AND FLORIDA STATE

Before the end of his junior season, Williams had already made and backed off commitments to Louisville, Syracuse and Florida State so there is a significant wild card factor when it comes to his recruitment. But after showing out at numerous events and then running 4.41 at the Orlando Under Armour Camp on Sunday, the Tavares, Fla., four-star could be one of the best linebackers in the Southeast, if not the country. Florida was the childhood favorite but Miami is pushing very hard and visits to Alabama and back to Florida State should happen as well. Maybe, Williams is ready to slow down before making one more decision.

10. JAREYLAN MCCOY'S DECOMMITMENT FROM LSU