Visit list grows for Georgia receiver commit Vance Spafford

Safety Khalil Terry remains committed and will revisit East Lansing soon but there are a bunch of other visits coming up
Derrick Johnson II (Murrieta Valley) is one of the top 2026 CBs in CA and he has four frontrunners in his recruitment.
National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney believes taking Williams would make it unlikely that USC signs both QBs.
3-star CB Justin Lewis (Rancho Cucamonga) committed to North Carolina without ever visiting Chapel Hill. He tells why.
New Mater Dei QB transferee Ryan Hopkins is ready to really see his recruitment take off.
Safety Khalil Terry remains committed and will revisit East Lansing soon but there are a bunch of other visits coming up
Derrick Johnson II (Murrieta Valley) is one of the top 2026 CBs in CA and he has four frontrunners in his recruitment.
National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney believes taking Williams would make it unlikely that USC signs both QBs.